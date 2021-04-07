LiveRamp Connects To Google Cloud, Bringing Identity To Customer Journey Mapping

Having measurement enriched by LiveRamp’s identity solution will also position marketers to take advantage of new privacy-focused ways of sharing data, like clean rooms.
“Before collaborating with partners, [marketers] need to build a customer journey and create a strategy for their own internal data first,” Gupta said.
Marketers can also apply Google Cloud’s built-in AI, machine learning and analytics features to LiveRamp’s identity data, said Nirav Sheth, director of partnerships at Google Cloud.
Despite this partnership, LiveRamp says it takes a neutral position when it comes to cloud infrastructure. LiveRamp wants to position its identity tech wherever the data lives, Gupta said.
While identity in ad tech has traditionally hinged on the quickly-disintegrating cookie, an enterprise-wide view of identity will include martech, ad tech and customer service touchpoints.
“Without LiveRamp, the analytics and the customer journey mapping they can do are quite limited,” Gupta said. “We help them map these interactions in a safe, secure, private way, and understand they happen to the same person.”
