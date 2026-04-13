Hearst Built A Unified Ad Marketplace To Simplify Omnichannel News Buys

Hearst is stitching together its far‑flung news properties into a single programmatic marketplace to make buying local news simpler and to shore up its business as the ad market shifts.

With the Hearst News ad network, announced today, the company is pulling inventory from its TV stations, newspapers and digital news sites into one coordinated offering. Buyers no longer have to treat Hearst Newspapers and Hearst TV as separate pools of supply.

“We kept hearing from agencies that they wanted ease of access, simplicity and transparency,” said Mike Irenski, SVP of programmatic strategy at Hearst. “Internally, we were set up like separate businesses. Externally, buyers just wanted one clean way to work with us.”

From a three-legged stool to a unified platform

The stakes for Hearst’s ad stack transformation are high on the buy and sell sides. Agencies say it’s getting harder to find quality news audiences amid signal loss, AI‑driven changes to search traffic and a growing number of ad tech middlemen. Publishers, meanwhile, are trying to keep control of how their inventory is packaged and sold as more spend flows through curated deals and closed ecosystems.

Traditionally, Hearst’s consumer media operation has rested on what Irenski described as a “three‑legged stool”: TV, newspapers and magazines. On the news side, especially, each of those businesses grew up with their own ad tech stacks, exchange relationships and data strategies.

A marketer or agency that wanted to tap Hearst’s news footprint in, say, San Francisco, Houston and upstate New York often had to stitch together separate deals and line items, particularly if they wanted to mix media types.

The goal of the Hearst News network is to smooth that buying experience out for large agency holding companies and national advertisers. Meanwhile, Hearst is leaving its local sales teams in place to continue doing regional, direct‑sold business as usual.

“We’re not asking buyers to change what they do,” Irenski said. “We’re changing how our news divisions present themselves so we match the way agencies want to buy.”

That positioning also reflects some of the industry’s mixed experience with publisher‑built ad alliances and networks. Several past efforts promised scale and simplicity but struggled to maintain tight control over data, pricing and buyer relationships once intermediaries entered the picture, he added.

Irenski said Hearst tried to learn from these earlier flawed approaches. The company audited who was reselling its inventory and through which routes, then pared those supply chains back. The new Hearst News network is built around a smaller set of direct, omnichannel exchange partners that can handle web, app and connected TV, rather than a long tail of one‑off connections.

“We saw Hearst TV and Hearst Newspapers being optimized separately by different curators and platforms,” Irenski said. “By bringing it into one system, we can take more ownership over how we go to market and hold partners more accountable.”

Unified buying in practice

But Hearst isn’t asking advertisers to log into a new buying tool. Buyers will still use the DSPs they already rely on. The change is in how Hearst’s inventory appears inside those systems and which paths are considered “official.”

Hearst has selected a handful of key exchanges and SSPs to serve as the primary pipes into Hearst News. Those partners can sell the full span of Hearst’s news inventory across TV, CTV, web and apps. Other, more fragmented or indirect paths will be de‑emphasized or shut off over time, Irenski said.

In practice, that means an agency can set up deals and preferred supply paths in its DSP that are explicitly labeled and structured as Hearst News. The aim is to give traders clearer lines of sight into what they’re buying and to avoid redundant or opaque resold routes.

“We decided to lean into a few omnichannel partners that see everything we do,” Irenski said, “instead of a bunch of partners that only see one slice.”

The 1PD foundation

Plus, the supply setup sits on Hearst’s first‑party data.

The company has built a large logged‑in audience over time, between digital subscriptions and other tools like property tax guides. Those experiences, plus insights from reading behavior across local news, sports, food, outdoors and community coverage, feed into a set of audience segments Hearst can use to package campaigns.

Rather than defining someone as a “sports fan” because they clicked three game recaps, for example, Hearst might combine attendance at high school games, regular reading of local sports pages and interest in other community content.

“We’re trying to build more rounded local personas, not just single‑signal audiences,” Irenski said. “That’s where first‑party data is really powerful.”

Monetizing in a tough news market

Still, Hearst News is launching into a rough environment for publishers.

Google AI Overviews are keeping users on search results pages. Data privacy rules are tightening. Third‑party identifiers are unstable. And much of the growth in digital ad spend continues to flow into walled gardens where advertisers get reach but less clarity about context.

Irenski argued that news, and especially local news, has some built-in resilience to these trends.

Most traffic to a given news article arrives in the first day or two, he said, and the news cycle constantly produces new stories. That content flow is hard to replace with AI summaries.

At the same time, surveys consistently show that local news remains one of the more trusted types of content, he added.

“We see people coming to our sites multiple times a day to understand what’s happening in their communities,” Irenski said. “That level of trust and frequency is hard to replicate elsewhere.”

In terms of scale, aggregating roughly 80 million monthly unique visitors and about 3 billion monthly impressions into one coherent supply pool could help Hearst make a stronger case for inclusion in national media plans that might otherwise default to the biggest platforms.

However, Irenski stressed that the company doesn’t see Hearst News as a replacement for walled gardens, but as a clearer, more transparent complement to those platforms.

“In a lot of places, you get scale, but you don’t always know exactly what you’re buying,” he said. “Here, we’re saying: you know the brands, you know the journalism and we’ll show you where your ads run.”