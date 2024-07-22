Home Online Advertising Kerel Cooper Exits Group Black To Join Contextual Ad Tech Vendor GumGum
contextual ads

Kerel Cooper Exits Group Black To Join Contextual Ad Tech Vendor GumGum

By

SHARE:
An interview with Kerel Cooper CMO

After more than two years leading ad sales at Group Black, Kerel Cooper has left to take on the CMO role at contextual intelligence platform GumGum.

Cooper is a well-known thought leader on the topic of promoting Black owned-media investment, which he did at Group Black, a collective of Black-owned publishers. Before that, he spent more than seven years at email-based marketing platform LiveIntent, including as CMO.

Contextual advertising is newly hot in that everything-old-is-new-again kind of way.

And it plays a really important role in how brands are trying to reach potential customers and build relationships with them, Cooper told AdExchanger. In addition to the rising tide of privacy regulations limiting access to user data, Cooper also cited attention as a big reason why he said there’s a growing business opportunity in contextual advertising.

Digital marketers want to do more than just get in front of users. Successful advertising “is about reaching people when they’re highly engaged,” Cooper said, as in, when they’re actually paying attention to or interacting with content.

As CMO, Cooper said he plans to focus on “making sure we’re building the right relationships with agencies and brands, and [that we’re] in a position to help them accomplish their goals.”

Paying attention to context

GumGum’s contextual technology helps brands strategize their media plans based on engagement, relevance and attention.

The company uses AI to scan text, images, video and audio and pair that information with data about attention patterns and ad effectiveness in digital environments. Attention has been a core part of GumGum’s strategy since it acquired attention measurement platform Playground XYZ in 2021.

The attention piece is particularly important, Cooper said, because it’s a way for brands to stand out from their competitors. “Every marketer is vying for the attention of a particular consumer as a starting point to building long-term relationships with those consumers,” he said.

But some signals that are considered contextual may be more helpful to brands than others, he said.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Comic: Alphabet Soup
Daily News Roundup

Google In The Quittin’ Biz; Can Outbrain Escape Content Recommendation?

A website’s URL may be contextual information, for example, but it’s not an indicator of attentiveness or engagement because it has no relation to a person’s intent when they visited that page, Cooper said. People often bounce or click on URLs by accident.

By contrast, contextual signals like the tone of a particular piece and how long someone spent consuming it, for example, are more indicative of engagement level, he said.

And that’s where attention comes in.

The most important aspect of a contextual targeting strategy, Cooper said, is reaching consumers when they’re most receptive to seeing a relevant ad.

For more articles featuring Kerel Cooper, click here.

Must Read

Commerce Media

It’s Open Season On SaaS As Brands Confront Their Own Subscription Fatigue

For CFOs and CEOs, we’ve entered a kind of open hunting season on martech SaaS.

Agencies

Brian Lesser Is The New Global CEO Of GroupM

If you were wondering whether Brian Lesser was planning to take some time off after handing the CEO reins of InfoSum to Lauren Wetzel last week – here’s your answer.

Comic: S.P. O'Middleman's
SSPs

TripleLift CEO Dave Clark Abruptly Exits After Setting The SSP On A New Trajectory

Dave Clark, who’s led TripleLift for the past two years, is stepping down, effective immediately, and is being replaced by a coterie of TripleLifters.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
shopping cart
Commerce Media

Moloco Invests In Its Competitor Topsort As The Retail Media Stakes Go Up

Topsort can lean into Moloco’s algorithmic personalization, while Moloco benefits from Topsort’s footprint with local retailers in the US and in Latin America.

acquisition

CDP BlueConic Acquires First-Party Data Collection Startup Jebbit

On Wednesday, customer data platform BlueConic bought Jebbit, which creates quizzes, surveys and other interactive online plugs for collecting data from customers.

Comic: The Showdown (Google vs. DOJ)
Platforms

The DOJ’s Witness List For The Google Antitrust Trial Is A Who’s Who Of Advertising

The DOJ published the witness list for its upcoming antitrust trial against Google, and it reads like the online advertising industry’s answer to the Social Register.

Popular

  1. AI

    Newly Funded Startup Fibr Is Using AI To Personalize Landing Pages

    Most digital marketers know the importance of personalized ad creative. But even those brands often use a one-size-fits-all landing page. That’s the problem startup Fibr hopes to solve.

  2. CTV

    Netflix’s Advertising Business Is Boosting Profit Margins

    Netflix grew its overall revenue by 17% year over year – a huge jump from Q2 last year, when that number was just 3%. Now that the platform’s ads plan is hitting a certain level of scale, ad revenue is becoming a source of profit.

  3. Commerce Media

    It’s Open Season On SaaS As Brands Confront Their Own Subscription Fatigue

    For CFOs and CEOs, we’ve entered a kind of open hunting season on martech SaaS.

  4. CTV

    75% Of All CTV Transactions Are Programmatic

    Business outcomes are now the most important KPI for determining success with digital video, according to the IAB’s annual report.

  5. CTV Roundup

    How Toyota Uses TV Home Screens To Reframe The Camry Brand

    Toyota is dipping its toes into home screen ads on Vizio TVs with a recent campaign for the new hybrid 2025 Camry model in hopes of reaching younger consumers.