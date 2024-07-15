Home Online Advertising TripleLift CEO Dave Clark Abruptly Exits After Setting The SSP On A New Trajectory
SSPs

TripleLift CEO Dave Clark Abruptly Exits After Setting The SSP On A New Trajectory

By

SHARE:
Comic: S.P. O'Middleman's

TripleLift is going to have to start catering lunch for the CEO’s office.

That’s because Dave Clark, who’s led the company for the past two years, is stepping down, effective immediately, and is being replaced by a coterie of TripleLifters.

Eric Roza, a board member and managing director at Vista Equity – the private equity business that acquired TripleLift in 2021 – will chair a group that includes Chief Product Officer Andrew Eifler, Chief Business Officer Sonja Kristiansen, CTO Jaison Zachariah and revenue chief Ed Dinichert.

The group is looking for a new CEO to take over by 2025, Eifler told AdExchanger.

But why the sudden change?

Eifler had only this to say: “There’s never really a great time for leadership changes.”

Clark announced his departure in a LinkedIn post, although he didn’t share the specific rationale.

“Our success in CTV and Retail Media, particularly with Amazon, bodes well for the future,” he wrote of his recent run as CEO. Clark is referring to the recent news that TripleLift was named as the very first third-party ad tech company to partner with Amazon’s retail media network for dynamic creative.

The SSP POV

Clark is leaving TripleLift in a strong position to innovate and win, Eifler said.

The company was an early leader to innovate programmatic creative for CTV, and Clark joined TripleLift after a four-year spell as general manager of Comcast’s FreeWheel SSP. And the partnership with Amazon is a coup for TripleLift’s retail media business. TripleLift also acquired 1plusX during Clark’s tenure, integrating TripleLift’s tech further with publisher identity and yield solutions.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Comic: Programmatic's Next Bet?
Daily News Roundup

Amazon Joins The AI Chatbot Fray; Google Search Evolves Again

“These were bold and innovative decisions,” Eifler said.

But the struggle to cut it as an SSP gets harder and harder every year. TripleLift was once a native advertising specialist and is now an omnichannel SSP, with other contextual and identity solutions for publishers. The company also had steep layoffs last year, losing more than one-fifth of all employees.

Jounce Media, the online advertising research, has a monthly supply-path benchmarking report that features a list of 100 SSPs, Eifler said. Staying near the top of that list is a tough proposition – especially when the very top includes the likes of Google, Amazon and Comcast (Clark’s former employer).

TripleLift will keep Clark’s ethos, though, he said, and continue placing its bets quickly when there’s an opening in the market and the company believes in a strategy, as with the $150 million deal for 1plusX in 2022, which was its first acquisition.

“There’ll be an opportunity to play with and test [the new platform],” Eifler said, “and I think there’s a lot of promise.”

Related Stories

Must Read

shopping cart
Commerce Media

Moloco Invests In Its Competitor Topsort As The Retail Media Stakes Go Up

Topsort can lean into Moloco’s algorithmic personalization, while Moloco benefits from Topsort’s footprint with local retailers in the US and in Latin America.

acquisition

CDP BlueConic Acquires First-Party Data Collection Startup Jebbit

On Wednesday, customer data platform BlueConic bought Jebbit, which creates quizzes, surveys and other interactive online plugs for collecting data from customers.

Comic: The Showdown (Google vs. DOJ)
Platforms

The DOJ’s Witness List For The Google Antitrust Trial Is A Who’s Who Of Advertising

The DOJ published the witness list for its upcoming antitrust trial against Google, and it reads like the online advertising industry’s answer to the Social Register.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Creative

Why Vodafone Is Giving Out Grades For Its Creative

One way to get a handle on your brand creative is to, well, grade your homework, according to Anne Stilling, Vodafone’s global director of brands and media.

Online Advertising

Inside The Fall Of Oracle’s Advertising Business

By now, the industry is well aware that Oracle, once the most prominent advertising data seller in market, will shut down its advertising division. What’s behind the ignominious end of Oracle Advertising?

Forget about asking for permission to collect cookies. Google will have to ask for permission to not collect them.
privacy sandbox testing

Criteo: The Privacy Sandbox Is NOT Ready Yet, But Could Be If Google Makes Certain Changes Soon

If Google were to shut off third-party cookies today and implement the current version of the Privacy Sandbox, publishers would see their ad revenue on Chrome tank by around 60% on average.

Popular

  1. Sophia Cao, director of private advertising advocacy, RTB House
    Data Privacy Roundup

    Why This Googler Left The Privacy Sandbox For RTB House

    Sophia Cao, RTB House’s newly appointed director of private advertising advocacy, knows how to play nice in the sandbox – because, well, she used to work there.

  2. Comic: The Showdown (Google vs. DOJ)
    Platforms

    The DOJ’s Witness List For The Google Antitrust Trial Is A Who’s Who Of Advertising

    The DOJ published the witness list for its upcoming antitrust trial against Google, and it reads like the online advertising industry’s answer to the Social Register.

  3. Adam Klee, Founder, Licorice
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    If You Have A Multifaceted Privacy Strategy, Deprecation Deadlines Don’t Matter

    With a multifaceted approach, companies can manage the risks while reaping the rewards of more consumer-conscious ad targeting strategies.

  4. PODCAST: The Big Story

    Episode 300: The End of The Oracle Advertising Era

    For our 300th episode, we do a post-mortem (don’t do a brand safety block on us for using this term!) on Oracle’s ad business. Then, we go through the ins and outs of reaching LBGTQ+ audiences online, a category that requires extra attention to data privacy.

  5. Comic: Off-Platform Media
    Commerce Media

    Uber’s Evolution Shows How Retail Media Will Get More Complicated – And Lucrative

    This week, we take a dive into the Uber Eats advertising business, which drove from no formal ad business two years ago to being on pace to earn more than a billion dollars from advertisers this year.