AppLovin Offers To Buy Unity (But Doesn’t Want IronSource)

TFW you think you have a date to the dance … and then it turns out you don’t.

On Tuesday, AppLovin offered to buy Unity in an all-stock merger consideration worth $20 billion, and that offer doesn’t include ironSource. Read the release.

The news comes just a little over three weeks after Unity announced its plan to acquire ironSource for $4.4 billion.

“We believe that together, AppLovin and Unity create a market leading business that has tremendous growth potential that would generate an estimated run-rate Adjusted EBITDA of over $3 billion by the end of 2024 and would be in the best interest of shareholders of both companies,” AppLovin’s CEO Adam Foroughi said in a statement.

More to come …