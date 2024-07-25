Home Data-Driven Thinking How The Aftermath Of Apple’s ATT Prepares Us For User Choice In Chrome
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

How The Aftermath Of Apple’s ATT Prepares Us For User Choice In Chrome

By Billy Murray, Jun Group

SHARE:
Billy Murray, Senior Manager, Product Marketing, Jun Group
Billy Murray Senior Manager, Product Marketing

When Google announced its plan to remove cookies from Chrome, whispers of an apocalypse echoed across the ad industry. Many feared this change would disrupt the $120 billion in ad spending that currently relies on cookies. Words like “demise” and “unprecedented” appeared in headlines. 

And then Google surprised us with its latest announcement: Cookies are actually here to stay.

A Privacy Sandbox blog post cites feedback from regulators, publishers and industry bodies as the reason for this pivot. It also hints at alternative privacy proposals, most notably a “new experience in Chrome” that lets people make informed choices that apply across their web browsing.

If this vision comes to pass, it would be parallel to Apple’s AppTrackingTransparency (ATT), which effectively eliminated Apple’s mobile ad ID, the IDFA, by prompting people to say yes or no to sharing their data.

Like cookies, the IDFA enabled advertisers to target and measure ad performance across apps. When Apple introduced ATT, many mobile marketers were unprepared, and business suffered as iOS addressability fell. Facebook’s Audience Network took a $10 billion revenue hit. Today, ATT opt-in rates range from about 12%-40%, depending on the app category. 

Despite these setbacks, the mobile advertising industry has not only recovered but thrived in the post-ATT landscape. eMarketer predicts in-app video ads will capture over 30% of total US mobile advertising spend for the first time this year. Games advertising alone, an in-app format, is the second most effective for driving purchase and conversion, according to IAB. Globally, the in-app market is forecasted to achieve an annual growth rate of 8.65% by 2029

So what can overcoming the impact of ATT teach us about overcoming the latest uncertainty around the future of the cookie? 

Advertising is still effective without cross-site tracking

Google’s proposal and ATT evoke a common fear: that a reduced ability to track users across touch points will lead to worse ad performance. Indeed, there was a notable drop in performance shortly after ATT was introduced, particularly for user acquisition campaigns. But publishers and advertisers adapted. 

In place of the IDFA, advertisers experimented with other, then-underutilized signals such as context and historical performance to predict user interests and behavior. Many invested in machine-learning resources, focusing their efforts on optimizing for outcomes rather than targeting individuals. Others established their own IDs, persistent within apps instead of across them, to categorize users. Some switched to fingerprinting, or probabilistic attribution, which Apple has since cracked down on.

Apple’s alternative method for attribution introduced in the wake of ATT, SKAdNetwork 2.2 (SKAN), left much of the industry dismayed. Performance marketers criticized its conversion postback delays and lack of granularity, which made attribution nearly impossible. 

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Comic: Willy Wonka and the Bid Duplication Factory
Daily News Roundup

Pluto Took Bid Duplication To The Moon; Reddit and Google Search Get Monogamous

But SKAN has evolved since then, giving app marketers greater granularity in post-install performance, conversion optimization and web-to-app measurement – all while keeping user privacy intact. Some are even calling 2024 “the year of SKAN,” with 94% of in-app inventory reportedly SKAN-ready.

This evolution in mobile attribution highlights an important point for the cookie-based web: Much like ATT, adapting to cookie changes won’t be a one-off project but a continuous evolution that unfolds over many years.

Google’s cookie substitute, the Privacy Sandbox, will likely also evolve past the challenges plaguing it today. The same goes for other cookieless alternatives, such as email authentication, contextual and on-device targeting. 

While the current state of cookieless solutions may paint a bleak picture, technology is continuously improving, and with it our ability to balance privacy with effectiveness. 

Addressability is only one piece of the revenue puzzle

We’ve all seen the data suggesting that only a small portion of the digital universe will be addressable without cookies. We’re already seeing comparisons between ATT and cookie opt-in rate projections on Chrome. However, the in-app industry has proven that addressability isn’t always needed to drive revenue. 

When ATT was first introduced, developers quickly explored new ways to monetize users who opted out of targeted ads. User segmentation was a popular strategy, where non-addressable users were targeted with campaigns that prioritized context, placement and timing. Until the widespread adoption of in-app bidding, this strategy drove significant revenue for apps with diversified demand sources. 

Today, a parallel strategy is emerging for web environments. Publishers are increasingly relying on their own first-party data to understand and engage users more effectively. Contextual targeting is also evolving, using machine learning to analyze page content and deliver ads that align with user interests. 

New metrics such as attention are gaining traction, providing insights into user engagement and enhancing targeting precision without relying on traditional tracking mechanisms.

The inability to target consumers individually doesn’t have to diminish their value. Non-addressable users are still capable of taking an action or making a purchase. It’s our responsibility to infer these behaviors and preferences and match them with the right advertisers, which is very possible.

Yet adapting to ATT is still very much a work in progress. Each impending SKAN update leaves many wondering: “What will Apple do next?” 

Nonetheless, the ATT experience has shown that, with creativity, experimentation and a willingness to embrace new methodologies, the advertising industry can adapt and grow in a more privacy-focused ecosystem. We’ve already demonstrated resilience that offers hope and guidance for the future of cookies, whatever that may be.

Data-Driven Thinking” is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas on the digital revolution in media.

Follow Jun Group and AdExchanger on LinkedIn.

Related Stories

Must Read

Comic: Surveillance Advertising
Commerce Media

The FTC Orders Companies To Disclose Info On “Surveillance Pricing”

The FTC is ordering data from eight companies, which Commissioner Lina Khan describes as part of a “shadowy ecosystem of pricing middlemen,” in pursuit of visibility into “surveillance pricing.”

Privacy Theater
alphabet

Alphabet Earnings Earn A Shrug From Investors, But Nobody Else Can Keep Up

Alphabet is so big that, even when it’s growing slowly, it’s still outpacing competitors.

Comic: What's your pick?
Chrome third-party cookies

Google Says It Won't Deprecate Cookies In Chrome After All (?!)

You read that headline right: Google is seriously considering scrapping its plans to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome. Instead, it’s proposing some kind of TBD opt-out tool for third-party cookies.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: An ID Bridge Too Far?
Online Advertising

Programmatic Companies Wrestle With ID Bridging And What Counts As Fraud

In January, the Chrome browser removed third-party cookies for 1% of users, to facilitate testing of the Privacy Sandbox –  and a new controversy was born.

Commerce Media

It’s Open Season On SaaS As Brands Confront Their Own Subscription Fatigue

For CFOs and CEOs, we’ve entered a kind of open hunting season on martech SaaS.

Agencies

Brian Lesser Is The New Global CEO Of GroupM

If you were wondering whether Brian Lesser was planning to take some time off after handing the CEO reins of InfoSum to Lauren Wetzel last week – here’s your answer.

Popular

  1. Comic: What's your pick?
    Chrome third-party cookies

    Google Says It Won't Deprecate Cookies In Chrome After All (?!)

    You read that headline right: Google is seriously considering scrapping its plans to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome. Instead, it’s proposing some kind of TBD opt-out tool for third-party cookies.

  2. Comic: They're Still Here?
    Chrome privacy sandbox

    What Does Google’s Plan To Keep Cookies Mean For Its Relationship With Regulators?

    Google appears to have thrown regulators for a loop with its surprise announcement on Monday that it no longer plans to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome.

  3. Angelina Eng, VP of Measurement, Addressability and Data Center at IAB
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Google Backpedaling On Its Cookie Phaseout Isn’t An Excuse For Complacency

    The industry shouldn’t let Google’s repeated delays slow down the progress we’ve made toward a more privacy-friendly advertising ecosystem. The need for innovation and collaboration is greater than ever.

  4. Matt Keiser, CEO, LiveIntent
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    How Can ID Bridging – The Foundation Of Our Space – Suddenly Be a Bad Thing?

    The concept of ID bridging has long been the foundation of programmatic advertising, writes LiveIntent CEO Matt Keiser. What is cookie matching but an early iteration of ID bridging? 

  5. Privacy Theater
    alphabet

    Alphabet Earnings Earn A Shrug From Investors, But Nobody Else Can Keep Up

    Alphabet is so big that, even when it’s growing slowly, it’s still outpacing competitors.