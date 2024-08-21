Home Data-Driven Thinking Google Won’t Kill Off Cookies, Consumers Will – And That’s How It Should Be
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

Google Won’t Kill Off Cookies, Consumers Will – And That’s How It Should Be

By Ben Cicchetti, InfoSum

SHARE:
Ben Cicchetti, SVP, Marketing & Communications, InfoSum
Ben Cicchetti SVP, Marketing & Communications

Google’s decision to cancel cookie deprecation may just be the move that eliminates third-party cookies for good.

Exact details are still unclear, but Google said it will offer Chrome users the chance to “make an informed choice that applies across their web browsing.” The fate of cookies is now in the hands of the consumer.

One thing that is clear: When consumers are presented with a choice, they will overwhelmingly opt for privacy. 

Anyone who views Google’s decision as a signal to maintain the status quo is mistaken. Third-party cookies are bad for consumer privacy – always have been, always will be – and continued reliance on them is unsustainable. 

The only way forward for the industry is to put consumer choice first. That means putting the cookie behind us and rebuilding our relationship with consumers.

Consumers demand data protection

There’s an obvious precedent for cookie deprecation in Apple’s post-AppTrackingTransparency (ATT) opt-in rates. According to Adjust, 76% of consumers choose to opt out of tracking on iOS. In some markets, such as Germany, 80% opt out. The country with the highest rate of consent is the UAE, where the opt-in rate still doesn’t even reach 50%.

Consumers are more aware of their privacy rights than they have ever been; Cisco research shows they are exercising their data subject access rights in ever-greater numbers. Younger generations are showing higher levels of concern about privacy than older consumers, and they will turn their backs on organizations that don’t respect their data.

Additionally, the way the industry collects consumer data has never been under greater scrutiny from lawmakers. In the US, 19 states have enacted data privacy laws, and federal-level legislation is arguably closer than it has ever been. 

Legal precedents are also being set, with Oracle recently having to pay a $115 million settlement after being found to have collected personal information before selling it to third parties.

The message is clear: Respect data privacy or face the wrath of consumers and legislators.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

The New Ad Tech Twinsies; Call It The Netflix Nudge

Putting consumers at the center

The repeated postponement and ultimate cancellation of cookie deprecation has been frustrating for the digital advertising industry. But it has been the catalyst for many organizations to investigate alternatives to third-party cookies and devise strategies for a cookieless future.

If the industry intends for consumer choice to guide the next era of digital advertising, then targeting and measurement strategies built around first-party customer data are the best alternative to cookies. We should only use what customers are willing to share with us.

Besides, data that consumers opt into sharing is more trustworthy than cookie-based signals. Consented first-party data in tandem with secure collaboration technology has created a new horizon for data-driven marketing that revolves around fast, accurate and transparent insights.

A strong first-party data strategy, alongside investment in technologies that prioritize consumer privacy and safeguard data security, can be effective regardless of whether third-party cookies exist or not. And it’s the smartest approach for conforming to strict data protection laws and – most importantly – putting the customer at the center of everything.

Ironically, letting consumers kill the cookie might be one of the best ways for the industry to win back their trust.

The cookie’s days are numbered

The days of indiscriminately sharing data across the ecosystem are behind us. Even if third-party cookies don’t entirely disappear, their already limited value will be further diminished when consumers are given the choice to opt out of tracking in Chrome. Remember, the cookie is all but dead outside of Google’s kitchen.

Any marketers or publishers that were breathing a sigh of relief when they heard news of the cookie’s reprieve have missed the point. Now is not the time to cancel or even postpone plans to deal with signal loss. Forward-thinking organizations will not be changing course.

Google won’t end cookies, nor will the ad tech industry. It will be consumers themselves. And that’s exactly as it should be.

Data-Driven Thinking” is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas on the digital revolution in media.

Follow InfoSum and AdExchanger on LinkedIn.

Related Stories

Must Read

Online Advertising

Can E.L.F. Cosmetics Become A Consumer Destination, Not Just A Brand?

History can be a burden for a brand, if it means that company is too set in its ways to pivot and try new things. Just consider e.l.f. Cosmetics, the digitial-first, social-native brand that made good.

Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They're finding it difficult, to say the least.
Commerce Media

DTC Brands Are Learning The Hard Way That Winning In Retail Can Be A Losing Bet

Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They’re finding it difficult, to say the least.

Platforms

Browser Extension Developers Say Google And Apple Need CMA Oversight

A group of 20 web app developers sent a letter to the CMA claiming the regulator’s proposed remedies for increasing competition among mobile browsers do not address barriers to entry for mobile web extensions on iOS and Android.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
A comic depicting people walking past digital billboard screens in a city
Mobile

TikTok Wants To Win All The Screens, Not Just Your Smartphone

“There are billions of additional screens outside of mobile phones,” says Dan Page, TikTok’s global head of partnerships and new screens. “We want to be in all of them.”

Online Advertising

The Trade Desk Says UID2 Has Now Reached ‘Critical Mass’

The Trade Desk delivered another smash earnings report. Meanwhile, Unified ID 2.0, the open-source identity initiative, has “reached a critical mass of adoption,” CEO Jeff Green told investors.

Marketers

Publicis Acquired Retail Tech With Agency Clients – And Now Those Agencies Want Out

Many of Publicis’ fastest-growing and most strategic business units – including CitrusAd, Profitero, Epsilon and Conversant – earn a large chunk of their revenue from other agencies. Is that a problem?

Popular

  1. EX.CO's updated version of its video recommendation engine uses LLaMA to create matches between articles and available video content.
    video monetization

    How A Group Of Local News Sites Went From Zero Video Revenue To Seven Figures ‘Overnight’

    Until last year, video was a largely untapped revenue opportunity for Advance Local, a media group that operates local news sites. And then 2023 happened.

  2. streaming

    Netflix Sees 150% Jump In Upfront Ad Sales This Year

    Netflix netted a 150% increase in ad sales during upfront negotiations this year compared to last year – a good sign for its programmatic ambitions.

  3. Technology

    Adelaide Raises $1.4 Million From Aperiam And Acquires Data Marketplace Rita

    Adelaide used this latest cash injection to boost its valuation to $60 million ahead of an all-stock acquisition of Rita, an Amsterdam-based data marketplace with a focus on the EU.

  4. Dev Pragad, Owner and CEO, Newsweek 
    OPINION: The Sell Sider

    Don’t Cancel Brand Safety – Improve It

    Instead of erasing the idea of brand safety, we should be developing smarter, more nuanced solutions that protect both news publishers and advertisers.

  5. PODCAST: The Big Story

    Agency Ad Tech

    Inside Publicis’ play to be both an agency and an ad tech company. Plus: the dissolution of GARM and what it means for the future of brand safety.