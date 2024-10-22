CAPI Isn’t A Band-Aid For Cookie Deprecation. It’s An Essential Solution

With Google’s recent U-turn around third-party cookie deprecation, it’s easy to think there’s no rush to adopt alternative data strategies like conversion API (CAPI).

But that’s a dangerous assumption.

CAPI is a tool developed by platforms such as Meta, LinkedIn and Snap to help businesses track customer interactions and conversions directly from their server, bypassing the limitations of traditional browser-based tracking methods like cookies. And despite the deprecation turnaround, a comprehensive CAPI strategy remains crucial for brands advertising on these platforms. Yet many advertisers are dragging their feet.

Why the reluctance? And why aren’t more brands viewing CAPI as a critical investment?

CAPI: More than just a cookie crisis

CAPI has never been just a solution to prepare for the deprecation of third-party cookies. Meta introduced CAPI back in 2020 not just because of cookie deprecation but also in response to Apple’s AppTrackingTransparency (ATT) rule.

Meta had to shift from a deterministic model, where ad results were crystal clear, to a probabilistic model, which required advertisers to make educated guesses. This shift made CAPI essential for accurately measuring ROI on Meta platforms.

The reluctance explained

There are a few reasons why so many advertisers are dragging their feet when it comes to CAPI. First is the complexity. While there are native gateway options, if you want to scale CAPI implementations across multiple platforms (e.g., through server-side Google Tag Manager), it isn’t as simple as flipping a switch. It’s an investment of time, technical resources and expertise.

For many advertisers, Meta is just one piece of their marketing mix. They may have questioned whether the juice is worth the squeeze, especially when the immediate benefits aren’t obvious. For top-tier ecommerce brands, this wasn’t an issue. They understand Meta’s value and will do what is necessary to accurately measure results. But for many others, Meta is just part of their digital mix, and the value proposition around CAPI isn’t clear.

Second, legal concerns have slowed adoption. Early on, legal teams were wary of exposing internal data to Meta. CAPI essentially pipes data directly into Meta’s platform, albeit in a privacy-safe manner. Legal teams needed convincing that the data was compliant with regulations like GDPR. It took time, but eventually these concerns were addressed, allowing more advertisers to move forward.

Even after overcoming these hurdles, a subset of advertisers are still reluctant to implement CAPI. It’s likely these are the advertisers who would keep coasting until the third-party cookie finally crumbled.

But with Google’s U-turn, they are now questioning whether they really need to implement CAPI at all. This attitude is shortsighted; delaying CAPI only sets advertisers up for a rude awakening at a later stage, as the landscape continues to evolve.

The case for proactive implementation

It’s important to note that respecting a user’s privacy choices is paramount and is now the foundation of measurement, regardless of the mechanism of data transfer. CAPI helps advertisers take more control away from browsers, where restrictions are becoming increasingly more common.

Sharing incremental data in a privacy-safe way allows advertisers to unlock deeper insights from their campaigns, moving beyond superficial metrics like clicks and cart additions. It enables them to track the real impact of their advertising, connecting the dots across the entire customer journey, even when it’s not straightforward, helping them make sense of the messy middle. But more importantly, it’s a necessity for what truly matters: driving profitability and meaningful results.

CAPI is a long-term investment in the future of digital advertising. Platforms like Pinterest, TikTok, LinkedIn and Snap now have their own CAPI solutions, following Meta’s lead. They know that, without a solid CAPI framework, they’ll lose out on advertisers who demand precision and accountability.

Act now or fall behind

Hesitating on CAPI is not just shortsighted; it’s a mistake. If you’re treating CAPI as a nice-to-have instead of a must-have, you’re setting yourself up to fall behind your competitors in the future. CAPI is a strategic move that will keep your brand relevant in a world where privacy is king. Embrace it now, and you’ll be ready for whatever comes next in digital advertising. Wait, and you’ll play catch-up while your competitors take the lead.

This is even more important as adoption of Advantage+ continues to grow. AI-based marketing technologies require rich data to learn and target effectively, making CAPI a conduit for providing rich data into the platform to improve performance.

Advertisers, start integrating CAPI across every platform you can. The digital landscape won’t wait for you to get comfortable. The brands that act now will be the ones dominating tomorrow. Don’t sit on the sidelines.

“Data-Driven Thinking” is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas on the digital revolution in media.

Follow Jellyfish and AdExchanger on LinkedIn.