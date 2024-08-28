Home Data-Driven Thinking Authenticity Can Help Brands Ride The Election Wave – Without Drowning
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

Authenticity Can Help Brands Ride The Election Wave – Without Drowning

By Adam Ortman, Kinetic319

SHARE:
Adam Ortman, president and founder of Kinetic319
Adam Ortman President & Founder

As marketers, we often feel like we’re walking through a minefield, meticulously reviewing analytics and responding to data insights while trying to get the most out of our clients’ ad budgets. 

Throw in the chaos of the election year, which has already delivered unprecedented surprises, and it’s like adding juggling torches to the mix.

It seems as though nowhere is safe from the messaging dominating TV slots, social media feeds and digital billboards. This saturation can make it challenging for nonpolitical messages to break through on any channel, but a few places are especially dominated by political ads.

TV and radio ads are some of the worst offenders. Political campaigns often snap up primetime slots, leaving brands with fewer options and higher costs to boot. According to Reuters, TV media takes “the lion’s share,” accounting for 71.9% of all political ad spend. 

Reuters also reports that digital platforms, which historically have fewer political ads, are likely to see a spike of 156% in spending this year.

With political ads flooding every channel, how can brands remain relevant and connect with their audience without adding to the noise?

Customer sentiment mapping can help

In this era, a marketer’s job is to watch the audience’s mood like a hawk. You need to know what matters to them and how they feel amid the political climate. 

That’s where customer sentiment mapping becomes critical. It offers a road map for when to pivot your marketing strategy to ensure you’re not sending out tone-deaf messaging. 

Monitor keywords, hashtags and social analytics to gauge your audience’s mood and tailor your messages accordingly. 

Also, pay close attention to your engagement metrics. Are you seeing spikes in activity around specific issues? Note that engagement spikes can lean positive or negative. 

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Google Paid Advertisers To Buy Certain Media Types; Brand Safety Is Ruining The News

Once you have these insights, don’t just sit on them; take action to refine your campaign. If your audience is concerned about health care, subtly highlight your brand’s health benefits or community initiatives related to this issue.

Crafting nonpartisan messages

Staying neutral is a delicate balance; you don’t want to be insensitive or alienate potential customers. 

Highlight your brand’s foundational values that resonate universally – like honesty, quality and community. These themes transcend red and blue while keeping your brand front and center. 

Prioritizing authenticity can also help reduce risks related to misinformation; nearly 100% of advertisers agree that generative AI has the potential to create content that is not only misleading but also reputation-damning. Staying true to your brand’s core values will make it easier for your audience to weed out the truth.

Remaining neutral doesn’t necessarily mean always staying silent. Instead, it’s about maintaining a consistent brand voice that resonates with your audience regardless of the political climate.

Don’t shift your messaging based on what’s trendy. When your audience knows what to expect from you, they’re more likely to stay loyal, even during turbulent times. 

Real-world examples of agile marketing

While you shouldn’t change the core message your brand puts out into the world during an election year, you should be flexible enough to pivot when messaging isn’t working.

Nike is a master of this. During election seasons, it maintains its core message of empowerment but pivots its campaigns to align with current events. This agility keeps the company relevant and engaged with its audience.

Coca-Cola often highlights unity and togetherness in its campaigns, especially during divisive times. By focusing on universal values and tweaking them slightly to address current events, the brand stays relevant without alienating any segment of its audience. “Share a Coke,” “Enjoy” and “Happiness” never go out of style, but they can be tweaked to resonate more deeply depending on prevailing sentiments. Consider how the brand tweaked its messaging during the pandemic to highlight the beauty of sharing a Coke with loved ones after prolonged periods of quarantine.

Similarly, Patagonia is committed to environmental sustainability, and that’s always a core part of its brand identity, regardless of the season. During election years, it highlights its sustainability efforts without taking a direct political stance.

Stay authentic to stay successful

Marketing during a presidential election season is always a whirlwind, but brands can still thrive by getting creative and staying agile.

Develop multiple media strategies that can be deployed as needed – that way, if a particular message or target isn’t resonating, you can switch gears and stay relevant without appearing reactive.

Remember: The goal is authenticity and connection. Stay true to your brand, and you’ll ride above the waves of political chaos.

Data-Driven Thinking” is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas on the digital revolution in media.

Follow Kinetic319 and AdExchanger on LinkedIn.

For more articles featuring Adam Ortman, click here.

Related Stories

Must Read

CTV Roundup

Will Alternative TV Currencies Ever Be More Than A Nielsen Add-On?

Ever since Nielsen was dinged for undercounting TV viewers during the pandemic, its competitors have been fighting to convince buyers and sellers alike to adopt them as alternatives. And yet, some industry insiders argue that alt currencies weren’t ever meant to supplant Nielsen.

A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
Commerce Media

How Incrementality Tests Helped Newton Baby Ditch Branded Search

In the past year, Baby product and mattress brand Newton Baby has put all its media channels through a new testing regime for incrementality. It was a revelatory experience.

Colgate-Palmolive redesigned all of its consumer-facing sites and apps to serve as information hubs about its brands and make it easier to collect email addresses and other opted-in user data.
Marketers

Colgate-Palmolive’s First-Party Data Strategy Is A Study In Quality Over Quantity

Colgate-Palmolive redesigned all of its consumer-facing sites and apps to make it easier to collect opted-in first-party user data.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Online Advertising

Can E.L.F. Cosmetics Become A Consumer Destination, Not Just A Brand?

History can be a burden for a brand, if it means that company is too set in its ways to pivot and try new things. Just consider e.l.f. Cosmetics, the digitial-first, social-native brand that made good.

Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They're finding it difficult, to say the least.
Commerce Media

DTC Brands Are Learning The Hard Way That Winning In Retail Can Be A Losing Bet

Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They’re finding it difficult, to say the least.

Platforms

Browser Extension Developers Say Google And Apple Need CMA Oversight

A group of 20 web app developers sent a letter to the CMA claiming the regulator’s proposed remedies for increasing competition among mobile browsers do not address barriers to entry for mobile web extensions on iOS and Android.

Popular

  1. A comic showing lab techs as stand-ins for legislators experimenting with provisions for US state privacy laws, including restrictions on collecting sensitive data.
    Data Privacy Roundup

    Don’t Sleep On Maryland’s Strict New Data Privacy Law

    There’s a decent amount of overlap between many US state privacy laws – but there are also many significant differences. Take the Maryland Online Data Privacy Act.

  2. CTV

    Sierra Nevada Is Brewing A CTV Strategy – But Without Video

    Sierra Nevada is tapping Kargo’s latest ad offering for its recent CTV campaign aimed to raise awareness for a brand refresh. But there’s a catch: The new ad units aren’t traditional video assets.

  3. CTV

    Comscore Audience Data Will Now Be Available In FreeWheel’s Platform

    On Monday, FreeWheel announced the integration of Proximic by Comscore’s contextual audience data directly into its ad management platform.

  4. Daily News Roundup

    Circana Acquires NCSolutions And Nielsen’s MMM Biz; Netflix Goes Toe To Toe With Prime Video

    M&A is still hot in ad tech this summer. Plus, Netflix’s upfront results may sound promising, but the streamer still needs to grasp the finer points of the advertising game.

  5. Publishers

    How The Daily Mail’s Direct Sales Efforts Boost Advertiser Trust In Its Programmatic Business

    The publication still makes most of its on-site digital revenue from programmatic. But it’s doubling down on direct-sold custom content, especially when it comes to video and social media.