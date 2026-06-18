Home Daily News Roundup Open For Business; Maybe Television Was Really YouTube All Along
Daily News Roundup

Open For Business; Maybe Television Was Really YouTube All Along

By AdExchanger

SHARE:

The AdExchanger Daily Newsletter will be on hiatus for Juneteenth tomorrow, so we’ll see you back here first thing on Monday. 

AdExchanger will be on the ground in Cannes (on the beach, rather, or La Croisette to the initiated), and we’ll have all the news and gossip from the south of France. 

Check out the missives from editors Sarah Sluis, Allison Schiff and Lynne d Johnson in our separate Cannes briefing. First one hits your inbox Sunday morning.

Enjoy your holidays and weekends!

Hopin’ AI

Where will OpenAI put its ads? One of the AI platform’s challenges in building its ads business is having enough space, and the right space, in which to place ads.

Meanwhile, rivals like Google, Meta and Amazon have already found endless media and formats in which to shove new ads. We’re not even talking about serving ads around the web via an audience network or DSP-type extension, which the biggie platforms all do. OpenAI doesn’t have its own endless supply of new supply.

That’s not to say the endless supply of rival platforms is all user-friendly. Google has attracted more critical feedback lately on its practice of serving ads within image search results, as Search Engine Roundtable reports. 

Google is also pushing more ads into the maps app, including as pop-ups during navigation; there are clickable shoppable ads in Gmail; and new sticky banner ads on YouTube posts for when people skip an ad. 

“The old Google would never do this,” writes SER editor Barry Schwartz, a statement he acknowledges feels like a broken record. 

The same is true for Meta. If Facebook lags, it pumps ads into Threads, WhatsApp, messages, etc. When those formats are played out, there will be ads in Ray-Ban sunglasses and VR sets. 

The Big Three serve as a powerful reminder that, although they have data that tantalizes advertisers and billions of known users, ad platforms still need new blank canvases all the time. 

New OpenAI feels like old Google. Tons of possibility in advertising, but where do the ads go?

The ’Tube 

We’re all well aware by now that YouTube pitches itself to advertisers as a form of TV viewership. 

But, according to YouTube, its TV status is a byproduct of viewership trends, rather than YouTube purposely trying to eat legacy broadcasters’ lunch.

YouTube is “device-agnostic,” said Tara Walpert Levy, YouTube’s VP, Americas, during the StreamTV Show in Colorado on Wednesday. It just so happens that consumers are watching more user-generated content via the big screen on the wall. 

During her fireside chat with Alison Brower, executive editor of The Ankler, Walpert Levy said her kids watch YouTube Shorts on smart TVs. “It’s not intuitive,” she said, referring to the fact that short-form vertical video can feel awkward on a wide screen. “But it happens.” 

What TV advertisers want from YouTube, though, isn’t necessarily the high overall production quality of television shows and commercials. It’s transparency into where their ads run.

YouTube’s recent efforts to let buyers serve ads in shows of their choice is a sign that YouTube “is definitely TV,” Brower said.

Taken For A Ride

An investigation by Consumer Reports found that Uber and Lyft regularly offer “supposed discounts on what appeared to be inflated original prices.”

The study found that 11% of all discounts advertised on both rideshare apps were apparently based on inflated prices. CR examined pricing information from 174 volunteer Uber and Lyft users who tested 40 routes across the US between March and April.

CR also alleges that Uber and Lyft engage in surveillance or personalized pricing, which means they offer different prices for the same service based on the available personal data. 

For example, two Uber riders requesting the exact same ride between two Florida towns at the same time saw wide discrepancies: charges of $94.96 and $65.95. Across the study, the median difference between prices for the same ride was about 50%.

Uber and Lyft deny they engage in surveillance pricing or that they offer discounts based on inflated prices. They claim the price discrepancies are due to market fluctuations.

Either way, surveillance pricing and bogus discounts are drawing the attention of regulators. Connecticut and Maryland became the first states to ban surveillance pricing this year, and New York requires the practice to be clearly disclosed. Meanwhile, a Senate bill introduced in December aims to ban surveillance pricing at the federal level.

But Wait! There’s More!

OpenAI moves to automate ad creative. [Digiday]

CMOs are getting more responsibilities – but not more power. [Business Insider]

The UK’s social media ban for under-16s will reduce ad spend in the country by more than $1 billion per year. [The Guardian]

ICE appears to be purchasing tax identification numbers from a data broker, potentially skirting a court order that bans ICE from buying ID data. [404 Media]

Meta’s new AI search mode feature, which draws public data from its apps, would be useful if it wasn’t wrong so often. [The Verge]

Sinclair invests in IRCODE, a “Shazam for Images” AI vision startup, and will test interactive TV ads in two markets. [Variety]

You’re Hired!

Sponsorship intelligence platform SponsorUnited appoints Tim Braz as its first chief commercial officer. [release]

Nichole Schupback is elevated to global head of DSP at OpenX. [LinkedIn]

Swivel names Joe Melaragno as EVP of platform and Jonas Olsen as VP of international sales. [release]

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Comic: S.P. O’Middleman’s
Agencies

How SPO Helped This Indie Agency Cut Its SSP Partners To Single Digits

Goodway Group has reduced the number of SSPs it works with from about 20 at the end of 2024 to just single digits today.

Comic: The Mobile Freight Train
Mobile

CloudX Takes A Swing At Black‑Box Mobile UA With Agentic Buying Tools

CloudX, which makes AI infrastructure for app publishers, is expanding from monetization to agentic buying for user acquisition.

Marketers

The Trade Desk Forms A Travel And Hospitality Media Network

The Trade Desk expanded its relationships with a host of travel, hospitality and mobility-focused commerce media partners, including Uber Advertising, Booking.com, United Airline’s Kinective Media and MARRIOTT MEDIA.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
CTV

Fox Announces Plans To Acquire Roku For $22 Billion

It’s long felt like a foregone conclusion that Roku would eventually get gobbled up by a much bigger fish. Now, the day has finally arrived.

audio

What Platforms Say Will Bring Bigger Ad Budgets To Digital Audio

To close the gap between digital audio ad spend and audience engagement, audio platforms want to get more deeply embedded in omnichannel campaign planning tools.

AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
PODCAST: The Big Story

Programmatic TV Home Screens And Gaming Ads For Kids

How can companies put ads in new places without hurting the user experience? Smart TV makers, like Samsung, are adding programmatic ads to the home screen, and Roblox will now show ads to users under 13. We examine the trade-offs as platforms expand their ad footprint.

Popular

  1. CTV

    Fox Announces Plans To Acquire Roku For $22 Billion

    It’s long felt like a foregone conclusion that Roku would eventually get gobbled up by a much bigger fish. Now, the day has finally arrived.

  2. CTV

    Comcast Spinoff Versant Media Stakes Its Future On Streaming

    Versant Media Group reported its first earnings as a publicly traded company. The portfolio of networks, which includes CNBC, MS NOW (formerly MSNBC), USA Network, E! and Fandango, was spun off from Comcast in January.

  3. Marketers

    Hyundai Tests Containerized Ad Tech To Drive New Efficiency

    Hyundai was the pilot advertiser between Chalice and OpenX of the SSP’s container product, called OpenXBuild, that launched this year.

  4. Marketers

    The Trade Desk Forms A Travel And Hospitality Media Network

    The Trade Desk expanded its relationships with a host of travel, hospitality and mobility-focused commerce media partners, including Uber Advertising, Booking.com, United Airline’s Kinective Media and MARRIOTT MEDIA.

  5. AdExchanger Content Studio

    The Future Of Bidding Won't Be Won By DSPs Alone

    Ask yourself where conversion data goes after a campaign runs. It flows back to the advertiser, the measurement vendor and the DSP. It does not flow back to the SSP.