POSSIBLE 2026: AdExchanger's Hot Takes
AdExchanger Senior Editors Alyssa Boyle and Anthony Vargas share their takeaways from three days chatting about agentic AI at POSSIBLE.
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AdExchanger Senior Editors Alyssa Boyle and Anthony Vargas share their takeaways from three days chatting about agentic AI at POSSIBLE.
Generative AI search has pushed traffic off a cliff across most of the internet, but not on social platforms. Reddit included.
Google announced new features and ad types for AI Max, its AI-based bidding product for search and shopping or sponsored product ads. The company also touted “hundreds of thousands” of advertisers using AI Max.
Meta’s Q1 call sounded like an AI and hardware pitch, but under the hood it was still about one thing: investing in AI to squeeze more money out of its ads business.
Alphabet earned $109.9 billion in Q1 this year, up from $90.2 billion a year ago. And that’s not even the truly gobsmacking number.
Omnicom is rebuilding its media machine around Acxiom and agentic AI in a bid to push more spend to publishers and sidestep the “messy middle.”
Omnicom is rebuilding its media machine around Acxiom and agentic AI in a bid to push more spend to publishers and sidestep the “messy middle.”
The Trade Desk announced that it will begin allowing mutual clients to use its DSP within the Pacvue or Skai platforms.
With its new funding, commerce data platform Chord plans to help brands access their data more easily by unifying it within one platform.
The two longest-standing names in the affiliate and partnership marketing category, Rakuten and Impact.com, have decided to stop fighting each other and will instead fight together.
Zefr’s new agentic hub lets advertisers set up campaigns agentically using natural language prompts, thanks to an AdCP integration.