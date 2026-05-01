at Cannes

June 22-26, 2026

Jetée Albert Edouard, Cannes, France, Equativ Yacht

RSVP for The Cannes Exchange

AdExchanger is heading to Cannes for a week of executive conversations, industry insight and on-the-ground coverage from the heart of the global advertising community.

Detail

AdExchanger and Equativ are partnering to deliver high-impact content experiences spotlighting the executives, ideas and innovations shaping the future of marketing, media and digital advertising.

At the center is AdExchanger’s on-the-ground content studio, The Cannes Exchange: On Deck with AdExchanger, where editors will capture the conversations that matter most, in real time.

The Cannes Exchange

From the Croisette, our editorial team will produce:

  • Executive Video Interviews
    Conversations with top leaders across brands, agencies and platforms
  • Rapid-Response Conversations
    Real-time reactions to the trends shaping Cannes
  • Daily Editorial Coverage & Insights
    Curated reporting across AdExchanger’s platforms and newsletters
  • Social-First, Short-Form Content
    Designed for immediate distribution and engagement

Get The Cannes Exchange—timely insights, executive perspectives and must-know takeaways, delivered straight to your inbox.

RSVP for The Cannes Exchange

Join Us

Put your brand at the center of the conversations shaping the future of advertising.
Through the exclusive content studio right on the Croisette, The Cannes Exchange: On Deck with Adexchanger, partners gain direct access to senior marketing and media leaders—paired with high-impact content and multi-channel distribution designed to extend your presence far beyond Cannes.

Get in Touch

Partners