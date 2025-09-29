Home Daily News Roundup Movie Marketing Lost Its Magic; The Cloud Commanders
Daily News Roundup

Movie Marketing Lost Its Magic; The Cloud Commanders

By AdExchanger

SHARE:
TikTok is a dancing fly in the FTC’s argument ointment.

Yet Another Battle

The movie “One Battle After Another” is just finishing its opening box office weekend.

And it’s being considered a test case for Warner Bros., which has revamped its marketing department and squeezed out a string of hits. Its playbook relies heavily on quick social media reactions, influencer campaigns and video game activations like Fortnite. Gone are the spray-and-pray TV commercials and out-of-home billboards.

The big question is if this approach will work for an auteur movie with a $70 million marketing budget on top of a $130 million production budget, The New York Times reports. 

Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s prior biggest draw was “There Will Be Blood,” which did $76 million worldwide (on a $40 million budget). 

But, also, Anderson doesn’t do publicity. And his big-name stars in this film, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro and Regina Hall, are nonparticipants of social media and other new engagement channels. 

The movie also breaks many rules of modern studio filmmaking. It’s almost three hours long and is at heart political, with what the Times refers to as “things to say” about immigration and white supremacy. 

“Warners’ battle for the public’s attention is happening as movie marketing is as challenged as ever,” according to the story.

Under A Cloud 

One painful reality for the online ad industry is that to ride the generative AI wave, companies must invest massively and house proprietary data with their biggest competitors – Google or Amazon. 

For example, The Information reports that Meta signed a licensing deal with Google to use its Gemini AI models for the Meta ad platform. That followed a commitment to spend $10 billion on Google cloud services over the next six years. 

Meta will stop using Google’s AI models once its own models are workable, according to The Information. 

It is no surprise, nor a coincidence, that ad tech companies like Index Exchange, Magnite and PubMatic see the value of private cloud networks (i.e., their own servers and cloud data hardware setups). In cloud tech parlance, this is the “on-prem” infrastructure choice.

As another example, Walmart notoriously requires its tech vendors not to use Amazon Web Services (AWS) for any work they do on the Walmart account.  

Ad tech companies have other rationales for private clouds, like dialing bandwidth up and down more flexibly and cost-effectively than with a public cloud (the term for cloud services like Google Cloud Platform or AWS). 

But no business wants to commit a large, fixed percentage of its entire revenue to a rival. Especially when that rival is Google, and it’s already taking a healthy portion of search and ad budgets.  

Bot vs. Brand

For better or worse, the bots are launching culture wars.

Remember the recent Cracker Barrel backlash? Well, it didn’t come from comfort food loyalists. Seventy percent of the accounts calling for a boycott used duplicate messages – a telltale sign of bots, Molly Dwyer, director of insights at PeakMetrics, tells The Wall Street Journal.

If you’re wondering why bots are doing this, well, PeakMetrics is, too. They conclude that the most likely explanation is – you guessed it – money.

As bots operators savvy up to new social user behaviors, it’s easier to sustain “‘grassroots-looking’ campaigns around incendiary or divisive issues,” says Emilio Ferrara, computer science and communications professor at the University of Southern California. And it’s now harder to identify bot activity.

For marketers, a new problem is advertising to bots. “If you’re the CMO of the brand, what the hell do you do?” Cyabra CMO Rafi Mendelsohn bemoans to the WSJ. 

In the end, the trend should make marketers suspicious of engaging directly with bots, or assuming every complaint is from a real person.

Not that this is a get out of jail free card – human complaints do still matter.

But Wait! There’s More!

Both Nexstar and Sinclair have officially backed down and returned “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to their affiliate stations on Friday. [NPR

Investors are shocked that the US-China TikTok deal might go for $14 billion, significantly less than the $40 billion the company was once valued at. [Bloomberg

Facebook and Instagram are officially launching paid, ad-free subscription tiers in the UK. [The Guardian

Meanwhile, Meta launches yet another platform: Vibes, a shortform AI video app that’s already full of slop. [TechCrunch] 

Retail media’s rise leads to turf wars between sales and marketing within the brand org. [Ad Age]

Why has mobile gaming grown so exponentially in the last decade? [Variety

Related Stories

Must Read

Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)
Google antitrust

DOJ v. Google: How Judge Brinkema Seems To Be Thinking After Week One

Where the DOJ v. Google ad tech antitrust trial stands after one week’s worth of remedies arguments.

Platforms

Swish, A Company That's Bringing Programmatic to Product Sampling, Announces Seed Funding

Swish, a startup that partners with retailers to provide product full-size CPG samples to people doing their grocery shopping online, announces $2.3 million in seed funding.

antitrust

DOJ v. Google: During Opening Arguments, The DOJ And Google Battle Over An AdX Divestiture

Court is back in session. And the fate of  the open internet is in the balance.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Chris Mufarrige, director, Bureau of Consumer Protection, FTC
Data Privacy Roundup

FTC Consumer Protection Chief: No Easy Answers On Privacy, ‘Only Trade-Offs’

Privacy isn’t black-and-white, says the FTC’s Chris Mufarrige, promising evidence-driven consumer protection cases under the Trump administration.

Publishers

How Encryption Keys Could Resolve The TID Furor

Rather than sharing universal TIDs that any DSP or curator can access, Raptive says publishers should instead share encrypted TIDs with an encryption key provided only to trusted demand-side partners.

Digital Out-Of-Home

Clear Channel Brings Mid-Flight Measurement To Its OOH Network

Clear Channel will provide advertisers weekly, mid-flight reports on outcomes driven by its inventory in order to bring OOH measurement closer to the speed of digital.

Popular

  1. Comic: The New Thought Leadership?
    Marketers

    LinkedIn’s CTV Ads Are Helping B2B Advertisers Find Audiences Where They Live

    Last year, Linkedin launched its first beta test into the CTV ad buying space. Now, the product is finally generally available in the US and Canada.

  2. Agencies

    Q2: Omnicom Says Its Merger With IPG Will Happen Any Day Now, Promise

    Water is wet, the sun sets in the west and Omnicom still says it expects to close its merger with IPG in the second half of this year.

  3. PODCAST: The Big Story

    Ads To Burn After Reading

    Pixels attached to articles explaining a recent health diagnosis – without consent  – led Healthline to a record $1.55 million fine for violating CCPA. Plus: the new AI contract.

  4. Reddit has launched a new native ad unit called Conversation Placement four months after discontinuing all programmatic advertising on its site on April 30.
    Native Advertising

    Reddit Rolls Out Conversation Ads After Discarding Programmatic

    Reddit launched a new native ad unit Thursday, four months after discontinuing all programmatic advertising on its site on April 30. The offering, called Conversation Placement, appears in comment threads on Reddit sandwiched between the original post above and the first comment in the thread below. The ads are available through Reddit’s direct sales channels […]

  5. Alex Sherman, CEO & Co-Founder, Bluefish
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    Marketing In The Age Of AI Answers

    The fundamental shift from traditional search to AI chatbots has major implications for the entire marketing organization, says Bluefish CEO Alex Sherman. If brands want control over how they appear in AI search results, they must think about the content they feed to large language models.