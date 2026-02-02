Home Daily News Roundup The Three-Letter Acronym From Hell; Streaming The Hits
Daily News Roundup

The Three-Letter Acronym From Hell; Streaming The Hits

By AdExchanger

SHARE:

Under The ICE

One of the strange anecdotal reoccurrences from the corporal crackdown by masked ICE agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is that said masked agents sometimes reference a protester or person who’s filming them by name.

A few agents have openly said that they’re using facial recognition tech. But commercially available mobile tracking data has become one of the important tools in ICE’s arsenal, too, The New York Times reports.

The agency is flush with cash; it now has a larger budget than the FBI. To the point that ICE has, in fact, acquired two mobile data-capture companies, including Penlink, a longtime Department of Homeland Security vendor. The company tracks and maps purchasable or scrapable data from data brokers, pictures or videos posted on social media and geo-fencing, to name a few. Penlink’s tech can even delve into or extract info from someone’s phone, such as contacts, calendar events, chat messages and more. 

Indeed, ICE currently has a “Big Data & Ad Tech” request for information (although the RFI closes at 10 am EST this morning), which is meant to find experts “to better understand how the industry’s commercial Big Data and Ad Tech providers can directly support investigations activities.”

Do Not Adjust Your Television Sets

The most popular shows with US audiences increasingly originate on major streaming platforms. That’s according to the annual film and TV report from Luminate, the Penske-owned data supplier for Billboard’s charts.

When looking at original TV content on major streaming platforms, total viewing hours leapt from 16.9 billion in 2024 to 20.4 billion in 2025. This increase was driven by “more massive streaming hits across more platforms than we’ve seen in the past,” analyst Tyler Aquilina tells Variety.

But, as overall viewing grew, Netflix’s share of viewing hours in this category dropped below 59% for the first time in recent years, while its competitors boasted slightly larger shares (except Disney, which lost 6% of viewing time since 2022).

However, streaming media’s high engagement is belied by the fact that the number of US-produced debut TV episodes declined 11% year over year overall, and 31% for unscripted content. In fact, the only subgenre that grew last year was sports documentaries – possibly because sports inventory is such a hot commodity among advertisers.

TV trends are semi-hopeful, which is good for an industry beset by corporate consolidation and shrinking production volume. After all, more competitive streamers and more original programming means better options on the ad sales side.

Cease TV

Google has issued a cease and desist letter to Kantar Media and Barb, a British audience research organization, the Guardian reports.

“It does seem odd that YouTube has spent so much effort trying to convince advertisers that they are TV, and so gain the benefits of that reputation,” says Lindsey Clay, CEO of Thinkbox, the TV body owned by ITV, Sky, Channel 4 and UKTV. “But the moment there’s some TV-like scrutiny they go legal to avoid it.”

The issue stems from Barb having collected info on 200 specific YouTube channels as a way to manufacture cross-channel measurement ratings. YouTube gave access to this data, but now says that Barb’s individual-level reporting violates its terms of service.

So the measurement of YouTube has been paused, leaving UK advertisers in the lurch.

“YouTube has a long track record of providing access to third parties for research and reporting,” according to a YouTube spokesperson.“All third parties must respect the necessary terms of service and policies when using our application programming interfaces.” 

But Wait! There’s More!

Should news publishers be on Apple News? A UK report finds mixed results. [Nieman Lab]

Luxury fashion brands are leaning into what AI tools can’t do: creating emotional connections and experiences. [Glossy

Did the US power play over TikTok actually do anything to protect Americans’ data? [Tech Policy Press]

Meanwhile, here’s the letter TikTok sent to advertisers after the US rollover messed up all their ad campaigns. [Adweek

OpenAI is retiring its more conversational (read: sycophantic) ChatGPT-4 model again. [Business Insider

Why Microsoft is being punished by the market for its AI infrastructure spending, but Meta isn’t. [Morning Brew

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

John Gentry, CEO, OpenX
in remembrance

‘I Am A Lucky And Thankful Man’: Remembering OpenX CEO John ‘JG’ Gentry

To those who knew him, John “JG” Gentry wasn’t just a CEO. He was a colleague who showed up with genuine care and curiosity.

Publishers

Prebid Takes Over AdCP’s Code For Creating Sell-Side AI Agents

The group that turned header bidding software into an open standard is bringing the same approach to publisher-side AI agents.

Meta logo seen on smartphone and AI letters on the background. Concept for Meta Facebook Artificial Intelligence. Stafford, UK, May 2, 2023
Meta earnings

Meta Bets That Its Ad Machine Can Fund Its AI Dreams

Meta is channeling its booming ad revenue into a $135 billion AI drive to power its “personal superintelligence” future.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
Publishers

Microsoft To Stop Caching Prebid Video Files, Leaving Publishers With A Major Ad Serving Problem

Most publishers have no idea that a major part of their video ad delivery will stop working on April 30, shortly after Microsoft shuts down the Xandr DSP.

AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
PODCAST: The Big Story

Guess Its AdsGPT Now?

Ads were going to be a “last resort” for ChatGPT, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman promised two years ago. Now, they’re finally here. Omnicom Digital CEO Jonathan Nelson joins the AdExchanger editorial team to talk through what comes next.

Comic: Marketer Resolutions
Commerce

Hershey’s Undergoes A Brand Update As It Rethinks Paid, Earned And Owned Media

This Wednesday marks the beginning of Hershey’s first major brand marketing campaign since 2018

Popular

  1. Publishers

    Prebid Takes Over AdCP’s Code For Creating Sell-Side AI Agents

    The group that turned header bidding software into an open standard is bringing the same approach to publisher-side AI agents.

  2. AI

    What’s Next For ChatGPT Ads: The Facts And The Theories

    Advertisers are still figuring out what value ChatGPT’s ads may offer. Are LLMs the next frontier for search, or a new channel entirely?

  3. Monica Shukla, VP Biddable COE, Mile Marker
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    What Meta’s Andromeda Update Actually Changes – And What It Doesn’t

    The brands seeing the greatest lift from Andromeda have adjusted not by outsourcing judgment to the algorithm but by refining their creative strategy. Here are three best practices to keep in mind.

  4. Albert Thompson, Managing Director, Digital at Walton Isaacson
    CTV Roundup

    TV Ad Buying Is ‘Massively Siloed’ – Can AI Help Change That?

    Now that the video ecosystem is converging, buying workflows need to match how consumers actually watch content, says Walton Isaacson’s Albert Thompson.

  5. alt text test
    CTV

    Xumo Gets Direct With The Trade Desk

    Supply-path optimization may not be the trendiest three-letter acronym in ad tech anymore, but the SPO trend is still playing out – especially in the CTV category. Which explains why Xumo, the TV and streaming distributor jointly owned by Comcast and Charter, announced on Thursday that it is integrating with OpenPath, The Trade Desk’s direct-to-publisher […]