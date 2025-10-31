Home Daily News Roundup Wire And Plastic Products Gets Back To Basics; MeTube TV
Daily News Roundup

Wire And Plastic Products Gets Back To Basics; MeTube TV

By AdExchanger

SHARE:
Comic: Consolidation, Consolidation, Consolidation

No More Rose-Tinted Glasses

Cindy Rose joined WPP earlier this year with a turnaround plan for the world’s one-time biggest ad buyer and agency holdco.

Easier said than done. 

WPP’s like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs in Q3 (which Digiday describes as “roughly equivalent to net revenue”) was down by 5.9% from last year, with the company now expecting a 6% decline by year end.

The largest client losses have been within WPP Media, which Rose emphasized must be turned around and revamped – likely with the adoption of an “open, privacy-first data and AI powered ecosystem.”

Many WPP clients find the company’s offerings “very complicated” and are looking for a simpler user experience, Rose told investors during the earnings report. 

What does a solution look like?

“We need to be a little less holdco and a little more co,” she said. This means more integration throughout the firm and more agency consolidation, as WPP focuses on simpler enterprise and tech solutions.

“Our recent performance,” Rose said bluntly, “is unacceptable.”

The Carriage Trade

Broadcast giants like Comcast, Charter and NBCU are accustomed to haggling over carriage and distribution deals. But Google throwing its weight around is a whole new experience. 

This time, YouTube TV is coming up against the king of the castle. YouTube TV’s distribution dispute with Disney expired at midnight last night. (By the time you’re reading this, a middle-of-the-night deal to avert channels going black will probably have been reached.)

YouTube TV has been frustrating big broadcasters – NBCU and Fox begrudgingly signed recent deals – by demanding terms that are “out of step with the marketplace,” as Fox put it during its contract renewal dispute in August. 

A few years ago, Roku complained that YouTube demanded preferential search treatment and built-in features for voice interactions and data collection that no other company insisted upon. 

When it comes to the web, Google doesn’t negotiate. So perhaps TV companies should consider themselves lucky. 

“I don’t blame YouTube TV for trying this,” MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson tells The Wall Street Journal. “They will be the biggest in town and have the best tech.”

Barely Out Of The Blox

Eager for an update about Roblox’s nascent ad business?

Keep waiting.

Back in May 2024, Roblox CEO David Baszucki said he expected advertising to be “a nice increment to the business” in 2025, but not a material revenue contributor until 2026 or even 2027.

So it’s no big surprise that Baszucki didn’t mention advertising in his prepared remarks during Roblox’s Q3 earnings call on Thursday. However, his shareholder letter noted that more than 140 Roblox creators have now integrated rewarded video ads into their games.

Still, an investor on the call asked for more color on advertising growth prospects – especially since Q3 was the first full quarter since Roblox started making its rewarded video ads available through Google Ad Manager in June.

Baszucki declined to speculate on ad impact. In fact, Roblox did not offer revenue projections for 2026 at all, which may have contributed to a 15% dip in the company’s stock price on Thursday.

But Baszucki hinted that the company isn’t rushing rewarded video adoption. “We want to be very thoughtful and diligent with those creators about how we integrate rewarded video,” he said, “[and] that it works for our users in terms of the experience, performance, etc.”

But Wait! There’s More!

How agencies, publishers and platforms are putting AI agents to use today. [Digiday]

Internet pioneer AOL to be acquired by Italian tech holding company Bending Spoons. [WSJ]

Fox Corporation reports a 6% YOY increase in ad revenue, with cable ad revenue up 7% and Fox-owned Tubi posting a 27% growth rate. [Yahoo Finance]

On top of everything else, retailers are losing out on millions of dollars because the US government stopped minting pennies earlier this year. [Fortune

Figma acquires Weavy, an AI-based video- and image-generation company. [TechCrunch

Universal Music Group and AI song-generation platform Udio have settled a copyright infringement lawsuit and agreed to team up on a new music creation platform. [AP]

You’re Hired!

Operative appoints Michael Napodano as CEO. [release

Snap adds two new faces to its North American sales team: Lena Terpanjian as director of US agency development [LinkedIn] and Rick Krugh as senior director of food and essentials. [LinkedIn

Thanks for reading AdExchanger’s Daily News Roundup. Want it by email? Sign up here.

Related Stories

Must Read

Platforms

Google Shakes Off Its Troubles And Outperforms On Revenue Yet Again

Alphabet reported on Wednesday that its total Q3 revenue was $102.3 billion, up 16% year over year, while net profit increased by a third to $35 billion.

Olivia Kory, Haus (Photo credit: Sean T. Smith)
Measurement

For Meta Marketers, Automation Isn’t Always The Advantage (But It’s Complicated)

Meta says “trust the machine” – but marketers are finding out that automated ad platforms, including Advantage+, don’t always know best.

Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
Publishers

Prebid.org Is At A Crossroads, And Must Now Decide Whose Interests It Serves

Prebid’s future is up for grabs as the open-source project grows apart from the IAB Tech Lab, the industry’s self-appointed standards authority.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
PODCAST: The Big Story

Rest In Privacy, Sandbox

Last week, after nearly six years of development and delays, Google officially retired its Privacy Sandbox.
Which means it’s time for a memorial service.

Platforms

AWS Launches A Cloud Infrastructure Service For Ad Tech

AWS RTB Fabric offers ad tech platforms more streamlined integrations with ecosystem and infrastructure partners, allegedly lower latency compared to the public internet and discounts on data transfers.

CTV

Netflix Boasts Its Best Ad Sales Quarter Ever (Again)

In a livestreamed presentation to investors on Tuesday, co-CEO Greg Peters shared that Netflix had its “best ad sales quarter ever” in Q3, and more than doubled its upfront commitments for this year.

Popular

  1. Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
    Publishers

    Prebid.org Is At A Crossroads, And Must Now Decide Whose Interests It Serves

    Prebid’s future is up for grabs as the open-source project grows apart from the IAB Tech Lab, the industry’s self-appointed standards authority.

  2. Olivia Kory, Haus (Photo credit: Sean T. Smith)
    Measurement

    For Meta Marketers, Automation Isn’t Always The Advantage (But It’s Complicated)

    Meta says “trust the machine” – but marketers are finding out that automated ad platforms, including Advantage+, don’t always know best.

  3. Greg Glenday, CEO, Acast
    Digital Audio

    Acast’s CEO On Why Audio Doesn’t Need Video – Or Political Ads – To Win

    Greg Glenday weighs in on why Acast is resisting the allure of video, the trade-offs of accepting political ad bucks and positioning influencer marketing as audio’s entry point into the omnichannel mix.

  4. Emry DowningHall, SVP of Programmatic Revenue & Strategy, Unwind Media
    OPINION: The Sell Sider

    Why The Future Of Publisher Monetization Depends On Transparency, Not Volume

    Our industry has done a terrible job rewarding publishers for monetization choices that align their supply to quality and outcomes vs. short-term yield bumps. But is it overly optimistic to think The Trade Desk’s recent moves prove that’s changing?

  5. Nick Ross, Ph.D, Co-Founder and CTO of Classify
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    AdCP And The Math Of Agentic AI: Building For Today's Economics, Not Tomorrow's Dreams

    Understanding where AI agents make financial sense today is the difference between building a sustainable competitive advantage and burning through your margins in pursuit of buzzwords.