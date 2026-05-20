Three Takeaways From POSSIBLE That Signal Where CTV Is Headed Next

Coming back from POSSIBLE last month, one thing stood out to me: Streaming TV has entered a much more operational phase. The conversation has evolved from where streaming is headed to how marketers drive better performance today. The content and conversations focused on how AI can improve campaign execution, how data can sharpen targeting and measurement and how channels work together within broader omnichannel strategies.

The makeup of the event reflected that shift, too. There was a noticeably larger presence from companies focused on infrastructure, data activation, commerce, audio and cross-channel measurement alongside traditional TV and streaming video players.

Here are my three biggest takeaways and what they signal for where streaming TV is heading next.

AI is moving into action mode

The industry discussion has changed from potential to practical application, with advertisers asking for specifics: How does AI improve campaign execution? Where can it reduce inefficiencies? Which capabilities actually drive measurable outcomes?

One area that received significant attention was creative optimization and development. Advertisers are interested in how AI can support emerging formats and ad units, such as pause ads, while also using existing assets to generate new creative that performs more effectively across audiences and environments.

At the same time, marketers are becoming more focused on the operational side of AI within CTV and streaming TV campaigns. Real-time optimization, more efficient workflows, automated decision-making and tangible applications of AI were recurring themes throughout the week.

That lines up closely with what we’re seeing in our latest CTV/OTT Advertiser Survey. Nearly six in 10 advertisers (58%) identified real-time optimization as the most valuable AI capability for CTV and streaming TV advertising, yet only 44% believe those capabilities will be widely available in 2026.

The opportunity is clear, but so is the gap between advertiser expectations and where the ecosystem stands today. Advertisers are no longer impressed by AI positioning alone. They want technology that improves performance, reduces fragmentation and simplifies complex media environments.

Streaming TV is becoming more signal-driven

Another major theme was the growing sophistication around signals, data and contextual intelligence. Many discussions focused on advancements within the bidstream and how companies are using consumer behavior signals to create smarter targeting strategies. There was also growing attention on contextual approaches tied to content environments, viewing behavior and audience mindset.

The broader takeaway is that streaming TV targeting is becoming more nuanced and predictive. For years, conversations centered heavily on audience scale and identity-based targeting. Increasingly, the industry is starting to understand intent, engagement patterns and contextual relevance in ways that help advertisers make smarter media decisions.

That evolution is especially important as advertisers navigate signal loss, rising privacy expectations and increased pressure for measurable outcomes. Brand marketers and agencies are now focused on solutions that connect audience behavior, media exposure and performance outcomes across channels in more actionable and measurable ways.

Omnichannel is becoming the default operating model

But perhaps the biggest shift I observed is how interconnected the media conversation has become. Streaming TV is no longer being discussed in isolation. Marketers are evaluating how channels work together across the entire consumer journey, from awareness through conversion.

Digital audio, data providers and cross-channel measurement companies all played a larger role in the conversation. The focus was less on individual channels competing for budget and more on how media ecosystems operate together.

This is where total TV and converged buying continue gaining momentum. Our latest research shows integrated or hybrid teams now control 55% of CTV and streaming TV budgets, reflecting a structural shift in how organizations manage video investment decisions. Rather than separating linear and streaming into silos, advertisers are managing reach, frequency and performance holistically across the TV ecosystem.

For years, the industry talked about total video conceptually. What stood out this year is how operationalized that approach has become. Advertisers are building strategies around convergence, technology companies are developing tools to support it and, all the while, measurement is evolving. Streaming TV remains central to that evolution, but it is finally starting to function as part of a broader omnichannel framework rather than a standalone channel strategy.

The industry is growing up

The biggest takeaway from the week was how much the industry conversation has matured.

Advertisers, for example, are asking tougher questions. They expect greater transparency, smarter optimization and more connected measurement. They want technology that simplifies complexity and drives measurable business outcomes across channels.

The next phase of streaming TV growth will be defined by execution. The companies that will outpace others will be the ones helping advertisers unify channels, improve visibility and activate data in ways that create better consumer experiences across the broader media ecosystem.

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