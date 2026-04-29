A New Standard For Transparency In CTV: What Advertisers Should Expect

As connected TV (CTV) matures, advertisers aren’t just raising expectations; they’re resetting them. And, increasingly, transparency isn’t a value-add; it’s the cost of entry.

Our latest 2026 CTV/OTT advertiser survey makes that shift clear: 92% of advertisers say inventory quality and transparency are critical when selecting a streaming TV partner, while 90% prioritize reporting transparency and 88% expect clear, upfront pricing with no hidden fees.

As CTV becomes a core pillar of converged video strategies, advertisers are done operating in the dark. They want to know where their dollars go, what they’re getting in return and how campaigns will perform before they commit. If that clarity isn’t there, it’s a non-starter.

A new baseline for CTV

For years, transparency has been treated as a reporting function, the ability to see where ads ran after the fact. But modern advertisers don’t just need hindsight; they need certainty that spans the entire buying process, from where campaigns run and what they cost to the confidence that delivery will match what was promised at the agreed-upon price.

This shift is being driven by the growing complexity of the CTV ecosystem. As platforms, publishers and buying paths multiply, fragmentation has made it harder to maintain consistency across campaigns. At the same time, concerns about invalid traffic, opaque reselling through intermediaries, inconsistent measurement standards and unclear supply-path optimization practices continue to surface.

The result is a lack of accountability. In some cases, pricing isn’t fully clear until after campaigns run. In others, access to inventory is inconsistent, with fluctuating costs and no guarantee of delivery.

Quality counts

The push for transparency is directly tied to a renewed focus on quality. Our survey reinforces that point. The vast majority (97%) of CTV/OTT advertisers agree that advertising on premium video content improves ROI performance. Trusted, high-quality environments are foundational.

But premium alone isn’t enough. Advertisers want proof. They need to understand how inventory is sourced, how publishers are vetted and exactly where their ads are running. Without that visibility, “premium” becomes a label, not something you can truly validate.

That’s especially critical in a fragmented ecosystem where buying paths vary widely. Without clarity into how inventory is packaged and delivered, advertisers are left guessing about quality, pricing and performance. Transparency closes that gap. It validates quality and ensures premium environments aren’t just assumed but verified, connecting campaigns to the right audiences in the right context. Transparency and quality aren’t separate considerations. Together, they’re what drive results.

What advertisers should expect

As expectations rise, so should the standards advertisers apply to their partners. To drive real performance and maintain trust, marketers need clarity at every stage of a campaign.

Demand full visibility into supply paths. Know where your inventory is coming from, how it’s curated and what safeguards are in place to ensure quality and prevent fraud. Working with trusted, TAG-certified partners adds an important layer of accountability.

Know where your inventory is coming from, how it’s curated and what safeguards are in place to ensure quality and prevent fraud. Working with trusted, TAG-certified partners adds an important layer of accountability. Insist on reporting that proves it. Advertisers need clear, detailed reporting, down to the impression level, to verify where campaigns ran and how they performed.

Advertisers need clear, detailed reporting, down to the impression level, to verify where campaigns ran and how they performed. Expect upfront, consistent pricing. No hidden data fees, no surprises. Clear cost structures enable better planning, smarter investment and greater confidence in outcomes.

The next frontier of transparency will be the ability to act on insights in real time, enabling in-flight optimization that gives advertisers greater control, faster decision-making and more predictable outcomes. This will deliver confidence that what was planned was delivered and that performance is real. Because, in today’s CTV landscape, it’s not just about visibility. Marketers need certainty.

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