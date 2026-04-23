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How Mobile Became The Foundation Of Omnichannel Identity

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Sponsored post by Ravit Ross CRO Start.io

When it comes to identity, most marketers moved past third-party cookie concerns a long time ago. Identity today is not about a single technology or solution; it is about learning how to combine different signals in ways that allow campaigns to reach real people across channels while respecting privacy and maintaining performance.

In that environment, the most effective strategies start with a simple principle: Build identity frameworks around the strongest signals available. Increasingly, those signals begin with mobile.

Mobile is a natural identity anchor

Mobile devices have always occupied a unique place in the digital ecosystem. The importance of that personal, persistent and deeply integrated position continues to grow. Consumers use their phones to shop, navigate, read the news, watch video and connect with friends. Mobile environments generate a steady stream of behavioral and contextual signals that help marketers understand intent and real-world activity.

App environments are particularly valuable because they are built around direct relationships between publishers and users. These environments often provide deterministic identifiers alongside rich contextual signals, creating a level of accuracy that is difficult to replicate elsewhere.

The value of mobile signals does not stop at mobile campaigns. When properly activated, these signals can inform audience strategies across the entire media landscape, including connected TV, the open web and emerging digital channels. Mobile has become the connective layer that helps advertisers translate fragmented identifiers into usable audience intelligence.

Identity expands through collaboration

Mobile signals alone do not solve the identity challenge. The real opportunity emerges when those signals are combined with broader collaboration across the ecosystem.

Identity resolution technologies can help connect mobile identifiers with alternative IDs and other data sets, expanding the reach and usability of those signals. Data partnerships allow platforms to enrich and validate audience insights while maintaining privacy standards. When these different layers work together, marketers gain a much clearer view of how audiences move across devices and environments.

This collaborative approach reflects a broader shift in how identity strategies are being built. Instead of searching for a universal identifier, the industry is increasingly focused on creating signal ecosystems. Deterministic signals, probabilistic models, contextual insights and partner data all contribute to a more complete picture of the consumer journey.

Turning signals into strategy

Identity insights only matter if they can be translated into media outcomes. That means the infrastructure for activating signals is just as important as the signals themselves.

Curated marketplaces, AI-driven signal analysis and streamlined supply paths are helping bridge that gap. By pairing high-quality audience signals with premium inventory and efficient activation frameworks, advertisers can turn identity intelligence into measurable performance improvements.

The identity conversation will undoubtedly continue to evolve as new technologies and privacy standards emerge. But marketers do not need to wait for certainty to move forward. The next phase of identity strategy will belong to organizations that focus on signal quality, collaborate across the ecosystem and build frameworks to activate those signals across channels.

What’s next for identity 

Over the past year, the dust around cookies and privacy has settled. Best practices have emerged; however, there is a lot of complexity to navigate when using mobile signals across platforms. Different players implement multiple playbooks. How does yours look?

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