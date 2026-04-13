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AI Is Nothing Without Data Fidelity. Here’s A Four-Step Approach to Protect It

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Sponsored post by Alex Boras President Blis

AI is only as good as the data that fuels it. In advertising, however, that foundation is often flawed.

The industry talks a lot about targeting and measurement, but it rarely confronts the fidelity of the data behind those outcomes. This is akin to tuning up a car that’s running on the wrong fuel entirely and hoping it will drive better.

Data fidelity isn’t only about accuracy; it’s also about whether your data truly reflects real-world behavior and remains reliable across environments, rather than breaking down when combined with other data sets. AI makes this challenge even more urgent. Sophisticated models amplify bad inputs just as efficiently as good ones. If we want AI to improve advertising outcomes, our industry needs to get much more serious about the integrity of the signals we’re feeding it.

Here’s a four-step framework to do just that.

1. Start with quality inputs

Too much of the data that powers digital advertising today is inferred, modeled or stitched together from indirect signals. Even first-party data, while valuable, can be narrow or siloed. As these inputs are reused and fed into automated systems, small inaccuracies compound, weakening targeting, measurement and trust. In an AI-driven environment, that fragility could become a major concern.

High-fidelity data starts closer to the source of truth. Signals like app ownership and usage patterns provide a more durable, privacy-resilient foundation for understanding intent than probabilistic profiles or transient identifiers.

2. Build infrastructure that minimizes degradation

Even if you start with great data, it often degrades as it moves through the stack. Connecting hashed emails to device IDs to household graphs can introduce noise, duplication and misalignment. This gets worse when identity resolution relies on black-box logic or mismatched taxonomies.

To maintain fidelity, data infrastructure must minimize these translation layers. That means reducing joins, enforcing standardization and ensuring the logic behind your segments is transparent and auditable. Just because a data set is technically “addressable” doesn’t mean it’s precise. In an AI-driven system, input precision makes or breaks the output.

3. Demand durability across environments

Fidelity also means flexibility. Can your data withstand the constant shifts in privacy policy, device rules and channel fragmentation?

Marketers need signals that hold up across mobile, CTV, DOOH and the open web, not ones that crumble outside of walled gardens. Durable data doesn’t rely on a single identifier or platform. Instead, it uses context-rich signals like location, time and behavioral patterns to inform activation in ID-constrained environments.

Your strategy cannot depend on a single identifier surviving the next browser update.

4. Anchor your strategy with a source of truth

AI works best when it has a clean, consistent foundation. That means a persistent source of truth, or a core data set against which all other inputs are reconciled. Without this, marketers are left guessing which signal to trust, and models can be led astray by inconsistencies.

This source of truth should be built around real-world consumer behavior. Think less “who is this person?” and more “what are they likely to do next?” In a world where identity is fragmenting, behavior is the through line.

Precision starts with fidelity

For years, precision in advertising was treated as a trade-off. You could be precise, or you could reach scale, but rarely both. AI has the power to change that equation, but only if it is grounded in high-fidelity signals.

This is a moment the industry can’t afford to get wrong. As AI becomes embedded in planning and activation, the quality of the data feeding these systems will determine whether outcomes improve or simply scale existing inefficiencies. High-fidelity data makes precision possible. AI makes it scalable.

For more articles featuring Alex Boras, click here.

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