Home AdExchanger Talks Why CFOs Overlook Marketing’s True Impact
PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

Why CFOs Overlook Marketing’s True Impact

By

SHARE:
Henry Innis, co-founder & CEO, Mutinex
A podcast interview with Henry Innis CEO & Co-Founder Mutinex logo

Marketing often gets unfairly pegged as a cost center.

But that wouldn’t happen if marketers had access to better measurement that gave them clarity on what truly drives business growth, argues Henry Innis, CEO and co-founder of marketing mix modeling platform Mutinex.

“We don’t have a perception that marketing is a growth driver in the boardroom,” Innis says on this week’s episode of AdExchanger Talks. “That’s the tough truth for most marketers; we’re seen as a fungible cost.”

Obtaining that clarity can be expensive and time-consuming, though. Traditional MMM models look backward, focus mainly on media spend and frequently require bespoke rebuilds.

Mutinex uses an AI-based MMM system that draws on a wide range of business data and automates data processing so advertisers get insights more quickly and with less manual effort.

More streamlined measurement tools set the stage for difficult but necessary conversations about marketing’s true value.

Recently, Innis met with a CMO facing a budget cut along with the brand’s finance director. During the meeting, Innis asked the finance director a provocative question: “How much revenue are you willing to cut out of your forecast?”

In other words, since marketing is closely linked to revenue growth, cutting marketing spend should logically lead to lower revenue expectations. If only CFOs would see it that way.

“To get to that point,” Innis says, “you don’t just need a pretty dashboard with a bunch of ROI charts; you need well-governed, reproducible models that can stand up to financial scrutiny and audit.”

Also in this episode: Whether marketers can trust the measurement they get from walled gardens, how real is AI-assisted MMM and the argument that AI hallucinations are simply a reflection of human tendencies to make things up. (In fact, machines probably lie less than people do, Innis says.) Plus: Where the name “Mutinex” came from. (The closeness to cough and cold brand “Mucinex” is purely accidental!)

For more articles featuring Henry Innis, click here.

Related Stories

Must Read

Comic: No One To Play With
Privacy

Google Pulls The Plug On Topics, PAAPI And Other Major Privacy Sandbox APIs (As The CMA Says ‘Cheerio’)

Google’s aborted cookie crackdown ends with a quiet CMA sign-off and a sweeping phaseout of Privacy Sandbox technologies, from the Topics API to PAAPI.

Platforms

The Trade Desk’s Auction Evolutions Bring High Drama To The Prebid Summit

TTD shared new details about OpenAds features that let publishers see for themselves whether it’s running a fair auction. But tension between TTD and Prebid hung over the event.

Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
antitrust

How Google Stands In The DOJ’s Ad Tech Antitrust Suit, According To Those Who Tracked The Trial

The remedies phase of the Google antitrust trial concluded last week. And after 11 days in the courtroom, there is a clearer sense of where Judge Leonie Brinkema is focused on, and how that might influence what remedies she put in place.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Marketers

The Ad Context Protocol Aims To Make Sense Of Agentic Ad Demand

The AI advertising agents will need their own trade group eventually. For now though, a bunch of companies are forming the Ad Context Protocol, or AdCP.

Digital Out-Of-Home

OUTFRONT Is Using Agencies’ AI Enthusiasm To Spur Wider Programmatic OOH Adoption

The desire for a data-driven reinvention of OOH inspired OUTFRONT to create agentic AI tools for executing and measuring OOH campaigns and comparing OOH to other channels.

Publishers

Inside PubDesk, The Trade Desk’s New Dashboard That Shows What Buyers Actually Care About

A peek inside PubDesk, The Trade Desk’s new dashboard that gives sellers detailed info on how buyers value their inventory.

Popular

  1. Comic: No One To Play With
    Privacy

    Google Pulls The Plug On Topics, PAAPI And Other Major Privacy Sandbox APIs (As The CMA Says ‘Cheerio’)

    Google’s aborted cookie crackdown ends with a quiet CMA sign-off and a sweeping phaseout of Privacy Sandbox technologies, from the Topics API to PAAPI.

  2. Comic: In The Media Mix
    Marketers

    MMM Isn’t As Scary As Marketers Think – But You’ve Got To Do It Right

    Deli meat company Land O’Frost has been leaning into a new MMM approach to figure out which opportunities it’s been overlooking – or even inhibiting.

  3. Marketers

    The Ad Context Protocol Aims To Make Sense Of Agentic Ad Demand

    The AI advertising agents will need their own trade group eventually. For now though, a bunch of companies are forming the Ad Context Protocol, or AdCP.

  4. Platforms

    The Trade Desk’s Auction Evolutions Bring High Drama To The Prebid Summit

    TTD shared new details about OpenAds features that let publishers see for themselves whether it’s running a fair auction. But tension between TTD and Prebid hung over the event.

  5. PODCAST: The Big Story

    Prebid, Meet OpenAds

    Shortly after Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green said the DSP would splinter off from Prebid, he showed up at the Prebid Summit. Then, at ScreenShift, we learn what the TV industry thinks about AI.