The CEOs Of Nielsen, VideoAmp And ComScore On A Year Of Massive Change In TV Measurement

2021 was a year of reckoning for TV measurement.

The pandemic accelerated existing trends in media consumption, triggering a massive uptick in connected television viewing. At the same time, Nielsen, long the industry’s go-to currency for linear TV advertising, undercounted local TV viewing during the pandemic, exacerbating long-standing frustrations among TV executives and intensifying interest in alternative measurement currencies.

On AdExchanger Talks, we spoke with three of the most important names in the television measurement space about these tectonic shifts: Nielsen CEO David Kenny, VideoAmp CEO Ross McCray and Comscore CEO Bill Livek.

In this episode, we revisit those conversations.

As David Kenny says, “I don’t think anyone is entitled to a spot – you have to be the currency of choice.”

