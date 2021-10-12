Conversational Media, Emoji And DEI With Holler CEO Travis Montaque

Also in this episode: Montaque talks about co-founding Group Black, a media collective and accelerator formed this summer that’s focused on the advancement of Black-owned media properties.
“We saw a lot of energy and enthusiasm against solving the problem and driving equity in the form of commitment,” Montaque says. “But what I was concerned about was when I talked to black publishers and creators and other media brands that are black-owned – they were not seeing any of these dollars.”
