Conversational Media, Emoji And DEI With Holler CEO Travis Montaque

Two of Holler CEO Travis Montaque’s favorites are the upside-down smiley face and the dizzy face with spiral eyes, new on iOS 14.5. He breaks out the latter “when I’m on Zoom calls for six hours.”

Although there was a time when emoji might have seemed like a facile, even trivial shorthand for expression, over the years they’ve become a visual language all their own – one that brands can use, along with GIFs, stickers and other forms of what Montaque calls “conversational media” to reach people in messaging apps and other intimate settings.

“Communicating with others is a key part of being human,” Montaque says on this week’s episode.

Holler uses AI technology to understand the context of a message in real time, so brands can make relevant content suggestions. A beer brand, for instance, can sponsor the sticker that pops up when someone pays a friend back for drinks over Venmo. A sports apparel brand could pop up with customized emoji when someone searches for football or basketball in a camera app.

With the death of the cookie and digital consumption on the upswing, “marketers have been looking for new ways to engage consumers,” says Montaque. “And a big part of their digital experience, especially [on mobile], is sending messages.”