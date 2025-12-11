Home CTV Pinterest Acquires CTV Startup TvScientific (Didn’t CTV That Coming)
CTV

Pinterest Acquires CTV Startup TvScientific (Didn’t CTV That Coming)

By

SHARE:
Comic: Remote Possibilities

Looks like Pinterest has its eyes – or its pins, rather – fixed on connected TV.

On Thursday, the social image-sharing platform announced plans to acquire tvScientific, a CTV advertising platform that specializes in outcomes-based ad buying for performance marketers.

Although financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Pinterest did reveal that the transaction is subject to regulatory review, suggesting that it is valued at or above the Federal Trade Commission’s reporting threshold of $126.4 million.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026, after which tvScientific will continue to operate independently under its own branding.

As seen on TV

Pinterest buying an advertising platform shouldn’t come as too much of a shock, given that the company reportedly conducted reviews of five potential ad tech acquisitions earlier this year.

CTV, however, is a new advertising channel for Pinterest (not counting Pinterest TV, which isn’t actually television so much as it is live streaming video.)

Still, tvScientific’s outcomes-focused business model arguably aligns with Pinterest’s larger goal of repositioning itself as a performance marketing platform. Over the past few years, Pinterest has leaned into commerce marketing APIs, shoppable ad formats, and AI-powered tools for content discovery and ad optimization.

One of those tools is Performance+, an AI ad targeting product that Pinterest introduced in 2024 to compete with the likes of Google’s Performance Max and Meta’s Advantage+. According to Pinterest CRO Bill Watkins, ad impressions grew 41% YoY in Q3 right after Performance+ launched, and advertisers that use the tool have been seeing 20% efficiency gains.

TvScientific integrates similar techniques into its ad buying strategies, using algorithmically optimized placements based on client-approved metrics. The startup also uses a cost-per-outcome pricing model, which only charges advertisers when their campaigns achieve the desired metrics. The tech is already integrated directly into several affiliate marketing platforms, including Rakuten and Impact.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

YouTube TV’s Skinny Bundle; From Substack To Adstack

Meanwhile, the deal could allow Pinterest to build something akin to Google AdSense or Meta’s Audience Network but for CTV, where smaller advertisers buy TV inventory through the platform, Pinterest takes a cut and attribution data feeds back into its ad stack.

Against this backdrop, exploring new opportunities in CTV could also give Pinterest a way to address one of its biggest current challenges, which is that the proliferation of AI-generated content on its platform may be alienating its core user base.

After all, it’s hard to get someone to click on a shoppable ad if they’re not engaging anymore.

Related Stories

Must Read

Kelly Andresen, EVP of Demand Sales, OpenWeb
Publishers

Turning The Comment Section Into A Gold Mine

Publisher comment sections remain an untapped source of intent-based data, according to Kelly Andresen, who recently left USA Today to head up comment monetization platform OpenWeb’s direct sales efforts.

Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
Commerce

Shopify Launches A Product Network That Will Natively Integrate Items From Across Merchants

Shopify launched its latest advertising business line on Wednesday, called the Shopify Product Network.

AI

Criteo Lays Out Its AI Ambitions And How It Might Make Money From LLMs

Criteo recently debuted new AI tech and pilot programs to a group of reporters – including a backend shopper data partnership with an unnamed LLM.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Agencies

Google Ad Buyers Are (Still) Being Duped By Sophisticated Account Takeover Scams

Agency buyers are facing a new wave of Google account hijackings that steal funds and lock out admins for weeks or even months.

Platforms

The Trade Desk Loses Jud Spencer, Its Longtime Engineering Lead

Spencer has exited The Trade Desk after 12 years, marking another major leadership change amid friction with ad tech trade groups and intensifying competition across the DSP landscape.

Commerce

How America’s Biggest Retailers Are Rethinking Their Businesses And Their Stores

America’s biggest department stores are changing, and changing fast.

Popular

  1. Ikkjin Ahn, CEO & co-founder, Moloco
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    From Hype To Hyperscale In AI

    AI hype is everywhere, but Moloco CEO Ikkjin Ahn says the real winners in ad tech will be those who can move beyond flashy demos and harness AI at true hyperscale.

  2. CTV

    Cadent Acquires YouTube Advertising Company VuePlanner

    On Tuesday, TV advertising company Cadent announced the acquisition of VuePlanner, which specializes in contextual advertising and media planning for YouTube.

  3. Publishers

    Programmatic Ads Are Coming To AI Chatbots

    Bringing programmatic ads to AI chatbots marks a shift in the business model for AI search, while traditional publishers must find new ways to monetize.

  4. Marketers

    WPP Raises Its Ad Growth Forecast Thanks To The AI Boom – But That Doesn’t Mean It Will Last

    Thanks to mitigated tariff effects and the AI boom, WPP Media’s 2025 ad spend forecast has good news for marketers.

  5. Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
    Commerce

    Shopify Launches A Product Network That Will Natively Integrate Items From Across Merchants

    Shopify launched its latest advertising business line on Wednesday, called the Shopify Product Network.