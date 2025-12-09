Home CTV Cadent Acquires YouTube Advertising Company VuePlanner
Cadent Acquires YouTube Advertising Company VuePlanner

The year may be almost over, but there’s still plenty of time for some last minute M&A news.

On Tuesday, TV advertising company Cadent announced the acquisition of VuePlanner, which specializes in contextual advertising and media planning for YouTube.

Neither company would disclose an official amount. The deal has been in development since April of this year.

With the inclusion of VuePlanner’s 35+ employees, the acquisition will also bring Cadent’s overall headcount to roughly 640 people, said Cadent CEO Nick Troiano.

Let’s make a deal

The news marks Cadent’s third acquisition and fourth M&A deal in as many as three years. In 2023, the company bought EMX’s SSP technology in a bankruptcy auction, just a few months before getting itself acquired by private equity firm Novacap for $600 million.

Last year, Cadent also spent $324 million acquiring AdTheorent, a performance-based DSP that represented a further push on Cadent’s part to become a more omnichannel marketing company.

According to Troiano, increased media fragmentation is causing buyers and agencies to seek out more consolidated solutions – or what he referred to as “value-added, single places to play.”

Given Cadent’s primary competency is still in video, bringing VuePlanner into the fold makes for a “seamless, natural partnership,” added Troiano.

As an early member of YouTube’s Measurement Program, VuePlanner will allow for the expansion of Cadent’s existing video reach, which currently includes linear TV, CTV and online video (OLV).

Targeting The Influential; Who’s Doing The Shopping, Really?

After all, YouTube is a huge part of the TV ecosystem these days. Last year, the platform earned $36.15 billion in revenue, and Nielsen Gauge data suggests it has accounted for anywhere from 10% to 13% of all TV viewing in 2025.

“Most marketers and agencies know that they need a YouTube component,” said VuePlanner CEO and co-founder John Cobb. “So we’re very much complementary, as an additive piece, to what Cadent’s total video strategy is.”

Another point of “vue”

On the other side of the transaction, becoming part of Cadent will provide VuePlanner an opportunity to continue scaling its business, said Cobb, as well as greater access to Cadent’s larger (and, best of all, mostly non-overlapping) customer base.

In the short term, Cobb will continue to run VuePlanner as a separate business unit, both Troiano and Cobb confirmed. Over the next six to nine months, the two companies will also explore ways to integrate VuePlanner into Cadent’s total video-based solution, with the goal of being as seamless as possible for both sets of clients.

Similarly, neither leadership team anticipates that any kind of downsizing or consolidation will take place during the acquisition process – which feels like good news for an industry recently hit by 4,000 jobs’ worth of layoffs from the Omnicom-IPG merger.

Instead, Cadent and VuePlanner will focus efforts on cross-training their teams and cross-selling both offerings to one another’s clients. Additionally, said Troiano, Cadent is actively hiring new talent across several parts of the business.

“Overall, this is a big investment strategy for us,” said Troiano. “This is about strategic opportunities and growth.”

Criteo Lays Out Its AI Ambitions And How It Might Make Money From LLMs

Criteo recently debuted new AI tech and pilot programs to a group of reporters – including a backend shopper data partnership with an unnamed LLM.

Google Ad Buyers Are (Still) Being Duped By Sophisticated Account Takeover Scams

Agency buyers are facing a new wave of Google account hijackings that steal funds and lock out admins for weeks or even months.

The Trade Desk Loses Jud Spencer, Its Longtime Engineering Lead

Spencer has exited The Trade Desk after 12 years, marking another major leadership change amid friction with ad tech trade groups and intensifying competition across the DSP landscape.

How America’s Biggest Retailers Are Rethinking Their Businesses And Their Stores

America’s biggest department stores are changing, and changing fast.

How AudienceMix Is Mixing Up The Data Sales Business

AudienceMix, a new curation startup, aims to make it more cost effective to mix and match different audience segments using only the data brands need to execute their campaigns.

Broadsign Acquires Place Exchange As The DOOH Category Hits Its Stride

On Tuesday, digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad tech startup Place Exchange was acquired by Broadsign, another out-of-home SSP.

  1. Ikkjin Ahn, CEO & co-founder, Moloco
    From Hype To Hyperscale In AI

    AI hype is everywhere, but Moloco CEO Ikkjin Ahn says the real winners in ad tech will be those who can move beyond flashy demos and harness AI at true hyperscale.

    WPP Raises Its Ad Growth Forecast Thanks To The AI Boom – But That Doesn’t Mean It Will Last

    Thanks to mitigated tariff effects and the AI boom, WPP Media’s 2025 ad spend forecast has good news for marketers.

    Netflix Plans To Acquire Warner Bros. For $83 Billion

    After a prolonged will-they, won’t-they phase between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix swooped in with an $83 billion offer on Friday to acquire the Warner Bros. side of the business.

    Criteo Lays Out Its AI Ambitions And How It Might Make Money From LLMs

    Criteo recently debuted new AI tech and pilot programs to a group of reporters – including a backend shopper data partnership with an unnamed LLM.

  5. Wonder Twin Ad Powers Activate
    Call It A Comeback For Telco Ad Tech?

    From 2015’s ad tech gold rush to today’s cautious comeback, telcos are once again testing whether they can turn subscriber data into ad dollars – this time with privacy as the selling point.