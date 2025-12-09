Cadent Acquires YouTube Advertising Company VuePlanner

The year may be almost over, but there’s still plenty of time for some last minute M&A news.

On Tuesday, TV advertising company Cadent announced the acquisition of VuePlanner, which specializes in contextual advertising and media planning for YouTube.

Neither company would disclose an official amount. The deal has been in development since April of this year.

With the inclusion of VuePlanner’s 35+ employees, the acquisition will also bring Cadent’s overall headcount to roughly 640 people, said Cadent CEO Nick Troiano.

Let’s make a deal

The news marks Cadent’s third acquisition and fourth M&A deal in as many as three years. In 2023, the company bought EMX’s SSP technology in a bankruptcy auction, just a few months before getting itself acquired by private equity firm Novacap for $600 million.

Last year, Cadent also spent $324 million acquiring AdTheorent, a performance-based DSP that represented a further push on Cadent’s part to become a more omnichannel marketing company.

According to Troiano, increased media fragmentation is causing buyers and agencies to seek out more consolidated solutions – or what he referred to as “value-added, single places to play.”

Given Cadent’s primary competency is still in video, bringing VuePlanner into the fold makes for a “seamless, natural partnership,” added Troiano.

As an early member of YouTube’s Measurement Program, VuePlanner will allow for the expansion of Cadent’s existing video reach, which currently includes linear TV, CTV and online video (OLV).

After all, YouTube is a huge part of the TV ecosystem these days. Last year, the platform earned $36.15 billion in revenue, and Nielsen Gauge data suggests it has accounted for anywhere from 10% to 13% of all TV viewing in 2025.

“Most marketers and agencies know that they need a YouTube component,” said VuePlanner CEO and co-founder John Cobb. “So we’re very much complementary, as an additive piece, to what Cadent’s total video strategy is.”

Another point of “vue”

On the other side of the transaction, becoming part of Cadent will provide VuePlanner an opportunity to continue scaling its business, said Cobb, as well as greater access to Cadent’s larger (and, best of all, mostly non-overlapping) customer base.

In the short term, Cobb will continue to run VuePlanner as a separate business unit, both Troiano and Cobb confirmed. Over the next six to nine months, the two companies will also explore ways to integrate VuePlanner into Cadent’s total video-based solution, with the goal of being as seamless as possible for both sets of clients.

Similarly, neither leadership team anticipates that any kind of downsizing or consolidation will take place during the acquisition process – which feels like good news for an industry recently hit by 4,000 jobs’ worth of layoffs from the Omnicom-IPG merger.

Instead, Cadent and VuePlanner will focus efforts on cross-training their teams and cross-selling both offerings to one another’s clients. Additionally, said Troiano, Cadent is actively hiring new talent across several parts of the business.

“Overall, this is a big investment strategy for us,” said Troiano. “This is about strategic opportunities and growth.”