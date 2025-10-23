Home CTV Comcast Intros Biddable And Programmatic For Linear TV
CTV

Comcast Intros Biddable And Programmatic For Linear TV

By

SHARE:

The dream of programmatic linear TV is getting a boost.

On Thursday, Comcast Advertising announced that the cable provider’s linear TV inventory will now be available on a targetable, biddable basis for advertisers that want to transact programmatically.

The inventory is only available through FreeWheel, Comcast’s video ad platform, but is already being used in live campaigns running on both linear and streaming.

Down the line, Comcast plans to also offer its programmatic linear inventory via other buy-side platforms and, eventually, allow other publishers to make their linear inventory available through FreeWheel.

Comcast Advertising President James Rooke told AdExchanger that the ultimate goal is to help buyers reach the same audiences across all forms of TV buying through a single unified – and, more importantly, programmatic – workflow.

Bid on it

It’s been a few years since programmatic linear dominated headlines during the summer of 2023, when both DISH Media and Charter Communications made their respective linear inventory programmatic exactly one week apart from each other.

Now, the trend is bubbling back up again.

In August, Spectrum Reach, Charter’s ad sales division, partnered with European ad tech company tvbeat to make its linear and CTV programmatic workflows more seamless.

According to Rooke, however, these other previous efforts only automated parts of the linear buying process, and only for specific individual ad spots.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)
Daily News Roundup

Sour Scrapes; (Anti)-trust The Process

In other words, buying and selling operated “more like a futures market,” Rooke said, as opposed to a real-time, biddable auction.

Comcast’s first attempts at programmatic linear inventory in late 2023 were similarly limited. In October of that year, AMC Networks partnered with FreeWheel and a few other ad tech vendors to roll out programmatic capabilities across AMC, We TV and BBC America, albeit only for three ad spots per hour of television.

In contrast, Comcast’s new programmatic workflow applies to all of its linear inventory, not just a portion of it, and allows for actual real-time bidding against targeted audiences, “just like how standard programmatic works on connected television,” said Rooke.

Down with silos

Despite the availability of RTB auctions, however, Rooke expects that most TV programmers will continue to gravitate toward programmatic guaranteed and private marketplace deals rather than a true open exchange.

After all, TV inventory is scarce, and media companies will likely want to maintain their control over what types of buyers get access.

Still, the move toward more programmatic linear inventory could unlock a lot of opportunity for performance-based brands in particular, said Kevin Weigand, VP of partnerships for video and audio at Dentsu.

Dentsu was one of the first buyers to test Comcast’s new programmatic workflow as part of its current campaign for the upcoming animated film “Stitch Head,” which hits theaters on October 29.

So far, said Weigand, there’s nothing surprising or novel about how the campaign is performing  – which is a good thing, he said. That means the new linear components are fitting in as smoothly as the digital ones, which previously would have been siloed and managed through separate systems.

“As clients start to become aware of this availability,” Weigand said, “they’re going to lean in, because it unlocks incremental reach that a traditional digital-only advertiser would never be able to hit.”

Must Read

Platforms

AWS Launches A Cloud Infrastructure Service For Ad Tech

AWS RTB Fabric offers ad tech platforms more streamlined integrations with ecosystem and infrastructure partners, allegedly lower latency compared to the public internet and discounts on data transfers.

CTV

Netflix Boasts Its Best Ad Sales Quarter Ever (Again)

In a livestreamed presentation to investors on Tuesday, co-CEO Greg Peters shared that Netflix had its “best ad sales quarter ever” in Q3, and more than doubled its upfront commitments for this year.

Comic: No One To Play With
Privacy

Google Pulls The Plug On Topics, PAAPI And Other Major Privacy Sandbox APIs (As The CMA Says ‘Cheerio’)

Google’s aborted cookie crackdown ends with a quiet CMA sign-off and a sweeping phaseout of Privacy Sandbox technologies, from the Topics API to PAAPI.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Platforms

The Trade Desk’s Auction Evolutions Bring High Drama To The Prebid Summit

TTD shared new details about OpenAds features that let publishers see for themselves whether it’s running a fair auction. But tension between TTD and Prebid hung over the event.

Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
antitrust

How Google Stands In The DOJ’s Ad Tech Antitrust Suit, According To Those Who Tracked The Trial

The remedies phase of the Google antitrust trial concluded last week. And after 11 days in the courtroom, there is a clearer sense of where Judge Leonie Brinkema is focused on, and how that might influence what remedies she put in place.

Marketers

The Ad Context Protocol Aims To Make Sense Of Agentic Ad Demand

The AI advertising agents will need their own trade group eventually. For now though, a bunch of companies are forming the Ad Context Protocol, or AdCP.

Popular

  1. Comic: In The Media Mix
    Marketers

    MMM Isn’t As Scary As Marketers Think – But You’ve Got To Do It Right

    Deli meat company Land O’Frost has been leaning into a new MMM approach to figure out which opportunities it’s been overlooking – or even inhibiting.

  2. Comic: No One To Play With
    Privacy

    Google Pulls The Plug On Topics, PAAPI And Other Major Privacy Sandbox APIs (As The CMA Says ‘Cheerio’)

    Google’s aborted cookie crackdown ends with a quiet CMA sign-off and a sweeping phaseout of Privacy Sandbox technologies, from the Topics API to PAAPI.

  3. CTV

    Netflix Boasts Its Best Ad Sales Quarter Ever (Again)

    In a livestreamed presentation to investors on Tuesday, co-CEO Greg Peters shared that Netflix had its “best ad sales quarter ever” in Q3, and more than doubled its upfront commitments for this year.

  4. Comic: Peak RMN
    Commerce

    PayPal Finds A New Transaction Pool With Retail Media

    PayPal Ads is continuing its new product announcement whirlwind with news that it’s partnering with the commerce media startup Rokt to bring non-endemic advertisers to some PayPal and Venmo post-payment pages.

  5. CTV

    Why The SVP Of The Trade Desk’s Ventura OS Is Betting On Transparent TV Ecosystems

    Last year, TTD announced plans to launch a TV operating system, called Ventura OS, that powers the viewing experience on smart TVs with an open, ad-supported system. Now, SVP Matthew Henick has lofty goals for what Ventura can achieve.