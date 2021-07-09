How The Media Trust Is Helping CTV Publishers Filter Unwanted Ads

“The Sell Sider” is a column written by the sell side of the digital media community.
As more inventory becomes available programmatically in CTV, the issue of ad quality is coming up more often.
Publishers, concerned about the messaging in ads being delivered, increasingly rely on DSPs and SSPs to filter out ad content that may violate policies on lingerie, tobacco or gambling ads. A failure to screen those violations could lead to those platforms losing, or having limited access to, CTV inventory.
To address this challenge, The Media Trust recently introduced an AI-powered video ad categorization tool that analyzes an ad’s creative against more than 15 sensitive or highly regulated categories – ranging from adult content, violence and hate speech to pharmaceuticals, politics and gambling – to determine if the content is objectionable before it is shown.
“A couple of partners right now are really concerned with gambling and marijuana because of all the new legislation around it,” said Cory Schnurr, head of marketplace innovation at ad quality platform The Media Trust. “As those