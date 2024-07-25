The Third-Party Cookie Pardon

Just as Google seemed to be ready to pull the plug on third-party cookies, it reversed its course. On Monday, it announced Chrome would instead explore a more enhanced way for users to consent to the use of third-party cookies. (Think Apple’s AppTrackingTransparency, but for Google Chrome. And, importantly, designed by Google, not Apple.)

On this week’s podcast, the editorial team unpacks Google’s decision and what it means for the rest of the ad industry.

Was Google’s decision a response to the wall of pushback it received about the Privacy Sandbox, leading it to scrap its plans instead of seeking the CMA’s approval? How does this affect Google’s upcoming antitrust case? And as the industry faces data privacy concerns, does keeping the third-party cookie help or hurt the creepiness factor of targeted advertising?

There are also practical concerns about how Google will design its opt-in for Chrome. Opt-ins have lower acceptance rates than opt-outs, but the devil is often in the dark patterns that nudge people in one direction or the other.

In many ways, the ad industry is back where it started four and a half years ago, when Google unveiled its plans. The cohort of people who argued Google wouldn’t remove third-party cookies never wavered, even as it seemed more or less likely that Google would make good on its promise. Now this group – which includes many listeners of The Big Story – can enjoy that sweet satisfaction of being right all along.