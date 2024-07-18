A Primer On The DOJ’s Upcoming Antitrust Trial Against Google

The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) antitrust trial against Google is just over seven weeks away.

On this week’s podcast, amid the summer heat, we serve up an ice-cold refresher on the upcoming antitrust trial, filed in January 2023, not to be confused with the search antitrust trial that recently wrapped. A ruling on that case will happen in the fall, potentially overlapping with the upcoming antitrust trial.

Just before the Fourth of July, the witness list for the trial was released, and it’s been one of our most popular stories. The list, which reads like a who’s who of people in the digital advertising business, offers hints on who the government has been talking to and who Google has harmed, as well as the two groups – rival SSPs and big-name publishers – we can expect to be the main witnesses in the trial.

Our expert on all things judicial, Allison Schiff takes the podcast stand to refresh us on the case – what we know going into the trial, how it will proceed and the possible outcomes. If Google loses, could it be forced to spin off Google AdX and DFP?

Join us as we set the scene for what promises to be ad tech’s biggest legal case yet.