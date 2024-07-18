Home The Big Story A Primer On The DOJ’s Upcoming Antitrust Trial Against Google
PODCAST: The Big Story

A Primer On The DOJ’s Upcoming Antitrust Trial Against Google

By

SHARE:

The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) antitrust trial against Google is just over seven weeks away.

On this week’s podcast, amid the summer heat, we serve up an ice-cold refresher on the upcoming antitrust trial, filed in January 2023, not to be confused with the search antitrust trial that recently wrapped. A ruling on that case will happen in the fall, potentially overlapping with the upcoming antitrust trial.

Just before the Fourth of July, the witness list for the trial was released, and it’s been one of our most popular stories. The list, which reads like a who’s who of people in the digital advertising business, offers hints on who the government has been talking to and who Google has harmed, as well as the two groups – rival SSPs and big-name publishers – we can expect to be the main witnesses in the trial.

Our expert on all things judicial, Allison Schiff takes the podcast stand to refresh us on the case – what we know going into the trial, how it will proceed and the possible outcomes. If Google loses, could it be forced to spin off Google AdX and DFP?

Join us as we set the scene for what promises to be ad tech’s biggest legal case yet.

Related Stories

Must Read

Commerce Media

It’s Open Season On SaaS As Brands Confront Their Own Subscription Fatigue

For CFOs and CEOs, we’ve entered a kind of open hunting season on martech SaaS.

Agencies

Brian Lesser Is The New Global CEO Of GroupM

If you were wondering whether Brian Lesser was planning to take some time off after handing the CEO reins of InfoSum to Lauren Wetzel last week – here’s your answer.

Comic: S.P. O'Middleman's
SSPs

TripleLift CEO Dave Clark Abruptly Exits After Setting The SSP On A New Trajectory

Dave Clark, who’s led TripleLift for the past two years, is stepping down, effective immediately, and is being replaced by a coterie of TripleLifters.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
shopping cart
Commerce Media

Moloco Invests In Its Competitor Topsort As The Retail Media Stakes Go Up

Topsort can lean into Moloco’s algorithmic personalization, while Moloco benefits from Topsort’s footprint with local retailers in the US and in Latin America.

acquisition

CDP BlueConic Acquires First-Party Data Collection Startup Jebbit

On Wednesday, customer data platform BlueConic bought Jebbit, which creates quizzes, surveys and other interactive online plugs for collecting data from customers.

Comic: The Showdown (Google vs. DOJ)
Platforms

The DOJ’s Witness List For The Google Antitrust Trial Is A Who’s Who Of Advertising

The DOJ published the witness list for its upcoming antitrust trial against Google, and it reads like the online advertising industry’s answer to the Social Register.

Popular

  1. CTV

    75% Of All CTV Transactions Are Programmatic

    Business outcomes are now the most important KPI for determining success with digital video, according to the IAB’s annual report.

  2. Agencies

    Brian Lesser Is The New Global CEO Of GroupM

    If you were wondering whether Brian Lesser was planning to take some time off after handing the CEO reins of InfoSum to Lauren Wetzel last week – here’s your answer.

  3. Identity

    How Indeed Is Getting Ahead Of The Impending Cookie Collapse

    Third-party cookies weren’t getting the job done for Indeed. So, two years ago, Indeed began working closely with LiveRamp to create a new audience engagement strategy that isn’t as vulnerable to third-party cookie deprecation.

  4. Comic: S.P. O'Middleman's
    SSPs

    TripleLift CEO Dave Clark Abruptly Exits After Setting The SSP On A New Trajectory

    Dave Clark, who’s led TripleLift for the past two years, is stepping down, effective immediately, and is being replaced by a coterie of TripleLifters.

  5. Marketers

    Fire Pit Brand Breeo Is Tapping Tatari To Rekindle Its TV Ad Buying Strategy

    Smokeless fire pit brand Breeo is ready to make TV an even bigger piece of its marketing strategy after trying Tatari’s new TV planning tool. Breeo was one of a handful of clients that beta tested the product before Tatari formally announced it on Wednesday. It was made generally available earlier this month.