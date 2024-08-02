Home The Big Story The Looming Question Of Cookie Consent
PODCAST: The Big Story

The Looming Question Of Cookie Consent

By

SHARE:

Here’s the old news: Chrome cookies are (eventually) going away.

Here’s the new news: Only some cookies are going away.

Google Chrome is proposing an “approach that elevates user choice,” which will undoubtedly mean more opt-outs. But will the opt-out rate be half? Two-thirds? 10%? 90%?

For the past week or so, we’ve been so caught up in Google’s revision of its all-or-nothing approach, we’ve forgotten that cookies are still going to be scarcer and scarcer.

If half of cookies go away, it would mean a cookie opt-in that roughly matches Apple’s AppTrackingTransparency. And if it’s more? Less? The percentage of cookie opt outs will depend on the type of user choice Google chooses.

Google hasn’t shared much about how it plans to gain users’ consent, but how it designs its prompt will attract the attention of regulators and draw comparisons – like the one I make on this week’s podcast – to Apple’s AppTrackingTransparency.

What might impact Google’s approach to user choice? We discuss everything from dark patterns to the regulators who are paying attention to how it designs its prompt.

Then, when Chrome deprecated cookies for 1% of its traffic in January, it revealed that some cookie-seeming IDs were still attached to this traffic, a practice called ID bridging. Our senior editor, James Hercher, covered the ensuing debate around ID bridging: Is it ethical? When is it okay? Can DSPs make informed choices, too, about whether to opt in to ID bridging?

Since much of web traffic today does not have cookies, and since the amount of cookies will decrease once Google implements its consent choices, ID bridging remains relevant. It also peels back ad tech’s varnish and exposes the Jerry-rigged parts below the hood.

 

Related Stories

Must Read

Amazon advertising

Amazon Advertising Earned $50 Billion Over The Past 12 Months, And It’s Just Getting Started

Amazon’s Advertising Services segment is delivering the dough. It generated $12.8 billion last quarter, up by a cool $2 billion year over year.

Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
commerce

Criteo Touts Its Agency And Walled Garden Partners

Q2 was relatively ho-um for Criteo. Its revenue ticked up by just 1%, although the company did move from a net loss of $2 million in the year-ago quarter to a $28 million profit.

Commerce Media

The Biggest CPGs Face New Pressures To Increase Ads While Somehow Spending Less

In the past couple of weeks, many of the world’s biggest CPG and grocery store brands have reported their latest earnings. One thing is clear: CPG brands are under pressure by retailers to squeeze their margins, lower prices and spend more on ads.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Online Advertising

DoubleVerify Breaks The Moat And Storms The Social Castle

What do Pepsi, Ulta Beauty and AB InBev have in common? A year ago, they were Moat clients. Now they’re in DoubleVerify’s camp.

Cookie caption contest (we've got until 2024, folks)
Privacy Sandbox

Vendors Like RTB House And Raptive Bought Into The Privacy Sandbox. Do They Feel Burned?

For some, Chrome’s news that it’s keeping third-party cookies was a moment of vindication. But was it a cruel blow to partners that tested the Privacy Sandbox in good faith?

Comic: Surveillance Advertising
Commerce Media

The FTC Orders Companies To Disclose Info On “Surveillance Pricing”

The FTC is ordering data from eight companies, which Commissioner Lina Khan describes as part of a “shadowy ecosystem of pricing middlemen,” in pursuit of visibility into “surveillance pricing.”

Popular

  1. ad tech M&A

    Outbrain Acquires Teads From Altice For $1 Billion

    The rumors are true: Outbrain will acquire Teads, the SSP and video monetization company owned by European telco Altice. The acquisition ends advanced talks, first reported in July, between the two companies.

  2. Platforms

    Reddit Acquires Memorable AI To Build Its Version of Google PMax

    The acquisition puts Reddit in a better position to compete with Google, Meta, Amazon and TikTok, which all built or expanded their AI creative generation and optimization tools within the past year.

  3. Online Advertising

    DoubleVerify Breaks The Moat And Storms The Social Castle

    What do Pepsi, Ulta Beauty and AB InBev have in common? A year ago, they were Moat clients. Now they’re in DoubleVerify’s camp.

  4. connected TV

    Innovid Wants To Solve CTV’s Most Annoying Issue

    TV measurement platform Innovid has a new frequency management product that manages frequency caps across connected TV, mobile and desktop, including display and audio.

  5. Publishers

    Magnite Tackles Fully Automated Prebid Wrapper Optimization

    Ranker saw a 5% increase in demand from a new fully automated Prebid wrapper optimization feature in Magnite’s Demand Manager.