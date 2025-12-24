Two Types Of AI In Advertising

To close out the year, I want to highlight one of this year’s episodes of AdExchanger Talks that offers the most for us to reflect on as we end 2025.

In this episode, our managing editor Allison Schiff interviews Paul Longo, Microsoft’s GM of AI in ads. They discuss the ways AI will transform advertising, from the use of AI technology to create advertising, which Microsoft is doing, to how advertising will become part of agentic AI experiences. (As a writer myself, I also enjoyed hearing him talk about experimenting with AI in some of his work as a screenwriter.)

As you reflect on 2025 and what’s ahead for 2026, take a moment to listen to this episode for clues about how AI will show up in advertising in the year ahead.

For anyone who is thinking about either of these two aspects of AI in advertising, which I think includes most of our subscribers, this episode is worth an extra listen. If you aren’t already subscribed to both of our podcasts, consider adding AdExchanger Talks to your list of subscribes if you like this episode. AdExchanger Talks is our fireside chat-style podcast, where we sit mic to mic with leaders in the industry, and it shows a different side of many of the people and companies in our ecosystem.

And with that, I give you this episode. See you in 2026!