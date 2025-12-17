Home Social Media A Co-Founder Of DraftKings Wants To Help Creators Monetize Content
Social Media

A Co-Founder Of DraftKings Wants To Help Creators Monetize Content

By

SHARE:

Matt Kalish had long been frustrated by the lack of growth in creator media on channels like Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. The DraftKings co-founder and long-time leader of the company’s North American business saw creator content struggle to grow as part of the media mix for many large brands, even as traditional media audiences diminished and eyeballs moved to online platforms, he told AdExchanger.

These struggles led him to invest in FaZe Clan, a creator-based commercialization network. On Tuesday, Kalish announced the launch of a creator monetization business called HardScope, which is the parent company of FaZe.

FaZe is a livestream gaming team. As in, literally dudes who live together while broadcasting and producing content and monetizing on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, not to mention merchandise and actual gaming prize money.

About 10 years ago, the team became an official business, and it listed on the Nasdaq in 2021. But FaZe was taken private in 2023 and last year was revamped under the new management and a new business model.

There is still a FaZe Clan group that is an owned asset. But the company, HardScope, will also commercialize a whole array of products and services for creators in other verticals, Kalish said, including creators in food, music and gambling spheres. Those categories are the next-closest concentric circles for FaZe, “which is typically looking at younger Gen Z, diverse male audiences.”

Unlike FaZe, though, the creators being added to HardScope’s roster of talent (and customers) won’t be overtly affiliated with HardScope, which is just the technology used by creators. Nor will there be a “FaZe Cooking Clan,” for example.

HardScope is meant to be an “elegant onboarding” for talent in adjacent verticals, who wouldn’t care about the association with FaZe but would very much like to emulate its distribution success, Kalish said. The product suite includes production tools, distribution and monetization and commercialization features, such as ecommerce integrations.

As the business operation backend for FaZe Clan, this same technology worked well but was hard to expand because it was so tightly interwoven with the FaZe team and association with gaming and assorted dramas (like involvement in a 2021-2022 pump-and-dump crypto scam). Kalish said the creator business platform has been separated so it can be more effectively sold in other verticals. Also, he noted, the baton has since been passed to a new generation of FaZe team and company management.

HardScope product suite will include tools created by the FaZe organization, like a video-clipping tech used by gamers to take long streams down to quick, thumb-stopping posts for a TikTok or Instagram feed.

“Short form is the TV Guide of 2026,” he said, referring to how these quick social clips draw viewers to what can be an hours-long livestream, or a Twitch or YouTube archive. “This kind of reach mechanic” now accounts for three-quarters of FaZe Clan’s video impressions, he said.

Bringing that clipping product to market and having the ability to extend distribution through paid media will be an important draw for creators, Kalish said.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Coca-Cola Goes From Studio To Social; More Like ‘Netpodz’

There are many creators who produce great live or long-form content but receive relatively few viewers because they don’t understand the methods of distribution and amplification on those platforms, Kalish said.

Advertisers make the same mistake, too, he said. A brand will evaluate a sponsored video or bit of content based on the number of people who viewed the stream.

“What they’re not looking at is, how does that content get discovered by your audience?” he said. “How do you amplify and reach way more with that investment in the original content?”

Must Read

Platforms

APIs Have Had Their Moment, But MCPs Reign Supreme In The Agentic Era

On Tuesday, Infillion launched fully agentic media execution platform built on MCP, marking a shift from the programmatic to the agentic era.

Marketers

Albertsons Launches New Off-Site Click-to-Cart Tech

The grocery chain Albertson’s is trying to reduce the time and number of clicks it takes to add an item to an online shopping cart. It’s new click-to-cart product should help.

CTV

Pinterest Acquires CTV Startup TvScientific (Didn’t CTV That Coming)

Looks like Pinterest has its eyes – or its pins, rather – fixed on connected TV.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Kelly Andresen, EVP of Demand Sales, OpenWeb
Publishers

Turning The Comment Section Into A Gold Mine

Publisher comment sections remain an untapped source of intent-based data, according to Kelly Andresen, who recently left USA Today to head up comment monetization platform OpenWeb’s direct sales efforts.

Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
Commerce

Shopify Launches A Product Network That Will Natively Integrate Items From Across Merchants

Shopify launched its latest advertising business line on Wednesday, called the Shopify Product Network.

AI

Criteo Lays Out Its AI Ambitions And How It Might Make Money From LLMs

Criteo recently debuted new AI tech and pilot programs to a group of reporters – including a backend shopper data partnership with an unnamed LLM.

Popular

  1. Ikkjin Ahn, CEO & co-founder, Moloco
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    From Hype To Hyperscale In AI

    AI hype is everywhere, but Moloco CEO Ikkjin Ahn says the real winners in ad tech will be those who can move beyond flashy demos and harness AI at true hyperscale.

  2. data clean rooms (hero size)
    CTV

    It’s Getting A Bit Easier To Find Amazon Shoppers On Samsung TVs

    Samsung Ads built a new integration with Amazon Publisher Cloud (APC), which is a clean room solution within the larger Amazon Publisher Suite (APS), the companies announced on Monday.

  3. Platforms

    APIs Have Had Their Moment, But MCPs Reign Supreme In The Agentic Era

    On Tuesday, Infillion launched fully agentic media execution platform built on MCP, marking a shift from the programmatic to the agentic era.

  4. Marketers

    The VAB’s Latest Report Puts Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel Methodology On Blast

    The VAB is accusing Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel of producing “instability, inconsistency and irrational” TV audience measurement results, particularly when compared to its legacy panel-only product.

  5. CTV

    Pinterest Acquires CTV Startup TvScientific (Didn’t CTV That Coming)

    Looks like Pinterest has its eyes – or its pins, rather – fixed on connected TV.