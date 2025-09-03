Home Privacy Comscore Debuts A Way To Turn Consumer Profile Data Into ID-Free Audiences
Privacy

Comscore Debuts A Way To Turn Consumer Profile Data Into ID-Free Audiences

By

SHARE:

Accommodating the demands of consumer privacy and data-driven ad targeting can feel like the Heisenberg uncertainty principle of the marketing world.

The more attuned you are to one, the less attuned you can be to the other.

Comscore wants to turn that notion on its head with the launch on Wednesday of its new Data Partner Network, an AI-based initiative that allows data providers to convert ID-based data sets into ID-free audience segments, which might then be used to retarget desired customers.

If it looks like a duck …

More than a dozen data providers, including AnalyticsIQ, Polk Automotive Solutions and TransUnion, integrate their data with Comscore and the new Data Partner Network. From there, Comscore’s programmatic subsidiary, which is called Proximic, turns that ID-based data into a predictive model for ID-less audiences, according to Rachel Gantz, managing director of Proximic by Comscore.

Polk, for instance, might have an audience of Toyota Corolla owners that Proximic’s AI-powered contextual engine would analyze to determine which topics that audience has “the highest propensity” to be interested in, like cruise vacations or gardening, Gantz told AdExchanger.

The process mirrors audience targeting, she said, but without identifiers. Rather, the vendor matches audience profiles from the data sets of other companies in its partner network to Comscore’s “opt-in panels,” which are anonymized records the company uses to track behavioral patterns (like, say, a demonstrated interest in cruises or cooking.

“We’re using AI to ensure that [each ID-free data set] acts like an audience segment,” she said, just without any sort of user identifiers.

Partnering with Comscore has been a “compelling narrative for how buyers can unlock the full potential” of emerging ID-free audiences,” Margo Hock, VP of digital partnerships at AnalyticsIQ, told AdExchanger.

Since launching earlier this year, Hock said more than 250 of AnalyticsIQ’s marketer clients have implemented Comscore’s new predictive audiences. A mix of new and returning advertisers have elected to use these audience segments, she added, which AnalyticsIQ sees as “a strong signal of positive performance.”

Scaling up

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Breaking Up Google is Hard To Do; Eyes On Epsilon

Working with Comscore has made it much easier for programmatic media partner MiQ to reach more people, said Ciaran Slattery, SVP of trading at MiQ.

Without sufficient scalable privacy solutions, Slattery said, the ability to optimize and retarget audiences across a wide array of inventory is “severely limited.” A lot of the data MiQ worked with in the past was based on IDs or cookies, but contextual targeting posed more of a challenge.

Targeting a domain list, Slattery said, “needs a lot of human update to consistently repeat and refine,” he said, whereas AI can refresh domain lists and find new, relevant segments in a fraction of the time.

Contextual advertising, he added, has long-term effects. Rather than “just [garnering] a few extra points of ROAS or a slightly lower CPA,” he said, it drives conversions and confirms that its ads are reaching the right people.

Recently, MiQ worked with a local tourism board to target travelers looking for higher-end experiences, like expensive hotels and restaurants. But “traditional segments” for travelers or high earners aren’t up to date, Slattery said – especially since many people (particularly those with higher incomes) may travel on a whim. By using Comscore’s segments and targeting correlated interests, like luxury vehicles, he said MiQ could extend that reach to audiences it would otherwise have missed or struggled to reach.

MiQ found Comscore’s audiences particularly useful in the context of CTV, where the naming conventions for various segments and content topics are “not universal,” Slattery said.

The Proximic AI-based solution can find new ways and places to reach relevant audiences, he said, by ingesting mountains of bidstream signals and normalizing data from across different data sets that otherwise might not sync up.

For an actual person do this, he said, would be “almost impossible.”

Must Read

Platforms

Conversion APIs Are Becoming Table Stakes – But Not All Brands Have Bought In

CAPI integrations have moved from a nice-to-have to a necessity for anyone operating within walled garden environments. Now they’re laying the groundwork for an outcomes-driven ad ecosystem.

Peppa Pig
Marketers

The Media And Retail Deals Behind The Peppa Pig Franchise Expansion

Peppa Pig is everywhere. Whether or not you have children, you likely know the little girl pig from the kid’s cartoon show. But the Peppa media franchise is just getting started.

CTV

How A For-Profit College Is Using CTV Ads To Win Over New Students

The American College of Education partnered with performance TV company MNTN to better reach its audience of adults seeking higher education.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Platforms

Critics Say The Trade Desk Is Forcing Kokai Adoption, But Apparently It’s Up To Agencies

Is TTD forcing agencies to adopt the new Kokai interface despite claims they can still use the interface of their choice? Here’s what we were able to find out.

Commerce

Why Big Brand Price Increases Will Flatten Ad Budgets

Product prices and marketing budgets are flip sides of the same coin. But the phase-in effects of tariffs, combined with vicissitudes of global weather and commodity production, challenge that truism.

Publishers

The IAB Tech Lab Isn’t Pulling Any Punches In The Fight Against AI Scraping

IAB Tech Lab CEO Anthony Katsur didn’t mince his words when declaring unauthorized generative AI scraping of publisher content “theft, full stop.”

Popular

  1. Banner. Contemporary art collage. Two people holding hands and go up on colorful columns, graph as on career ladder. Concept of partnership, business acquisition, deal, cooperation, teamwork, contract
    ad tech M&A

    Roqad Acquires Zeotap’s Third-Party Data Arm To Get A Leg Up On Identity In Europe

    Roqad is buying Zeotap’s third-party data biz to boost its identity resolution capabilities, but also for access to key integrations with major ad platforms.

  2. CTV Roundup

    Pure Dating App Swipes Right On Programmatic CTV Ad Buying

    Back when the Pure app first launched in 2012, it was a completely anonymous hookup app. Now, it’s using CTV as a way to explain its rebranded vibe to prospective new users.

  3. Comic: Game Over?
    Daily News Roundup

    GAM Goes Direct To Buyers; Perplexity’s Ad Lead Exits

    Google’s SSP tries to cut out its DSP ahead of a possible ad tech breakup; Perplexity’s head of ads skips town; and Amazon’s search ad pause flooded the market with big spenders.

  4. Marketers

    How A Specialized CRM Platform Is Helping Restaurants Dig Into Audience Insights

    Panso, a CRM for restaurants, gives folks in the restaurant business a 360 view of their guests which can be used to send targeted and personalized email and SMS campaigns.

  5. PODCAST: The Big Story

    Will AI Companies Pay Publishers?

    Pause ads are going programmatic, as connected TV ad buying becomes more automated. Plus: how publishers are proposing to be compensated by AI companies – and the odds that they’ll receive what they are asking for.