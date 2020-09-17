The Big Story: Mr. Google Goes To Washington

We’ve been talking so much these days about Google and identity that we’ve neglected getting into the other big Google story: antitrust.

Congress dragged Google back to Washington again this week (virtually, at least) to examine about how its business impacts the competition. And this time, reports AdExchanger senior editor Allison Schiff, the senators were quite prepared.

On this episode, we’ll talk about what the senators asked about and how the various congressional hearings over the past year seem to be progressing. And special guest Joanna O’Connell, Forrester principal analyst, also drops by to give her two cents. Though O’Connell’s two cents always seems more like $5 – that’s how much more bang you get for your buck.

We’ll also chat about the extent to which companies even have the ability to go up against Google. Is competition with the Goog-liath even a thing? O’Connell, a former MediaMath exec says … well, you’ll have to tune in.

Also, can Google extend its dominance into TV?

Finally, we’ll argue about the future of identity – whether the mere existence of identifiers is viable in the new privacy economy – and we’ll wonder, like the rest of you, what in the world is going on with Oracle and TikTok.