Meta Is Selling Ad Slots, TV-Style

Prime time is coming to the feed.

On Thursday, Meta announced a new feature, called Ads Super Burst, that lets advertisers lock in a window of between three and 24 hours on a single day across Facebook and Instagram, such as during the Grammys or opening weekend of the new NBA season.

The price and approximate reach are agreed up front.

If that sounds a lot like how broadcasters sell their inventory, well, that’s the idea.

Advertisers pick the slot, and Meta commits to generate a specific amount of reach, within 5% of a set forecast. In the US, brands can even reserve category exclusivity on select tentpole dates so no rival gets the same window.

The tool is now generally available and it’s something advertisers have been asking for, according to Simon Whitcombe, VP of Meta’s global business group for North America.

“Advertisers have always looked for ways to buy certainty for their biggest moments,” he said, “and, increasingly, they want that certainty where attention actually is.”

The 24-hour upfront

But for all of that, this isn’t quite a traditional reserved buy, according to Whitcombe.

Beyond just securing inventory, Super Burst is also about buying “a share of a defined audience,” he said, “with frequency fixed at one so every impression reaches a different person.”

Pricing is the other big difference. Standard reach campaigns are bought in the auction, so CPMs rise and fall with demand. But Super Burst CPMs vary by date. “A major cultural moment prices differently from an ordinary Tuesday,” Whitcombe said. Certainty comes with a cost.

There’s a catch, though. Inventory will be scarce depending on the date. Super Burst is available on a first come, first served basis, and even on a platform with billions of users, like Meta, the best windows could go quickly. A retailer eyeing a major shopping holiday, for example, would need to book well in advance, Whitcombe said.

But he was also quick to point out that Super Burst isn’t meant to replace anything an advertiser is already doing. “The day is a peak on top of an always-on campaign,” he said, “not a substitute for it.”

This whole pitch should ring a bell for anyone who’s bought YouTube Reserve, Google’s way of locking in YouTube inventory in advance at a fixed price. But asked about the parallel, Whitcombe demurred.

“I’ll leave comparisons with other platforms to others,” he said.

But Whitcombe did note that the product could work for both TV advertisers and digital-first brands, because “the best way to experience a lot of the largest cultural moments today is through social media and short-form video.”

Short videos, long memories

Short-form video is central to Meta’s theory of brand building, which is that people buy the brands they remember.

That may sound obvious, but there are also stats to back it up. According to WPP Media, 84% of purchases are made by shoppers who already had a brand in mind before they started shopping.

Meta, naturally, sees its own apps as fertile ground for forming memories and brand associations, especially through the consumption of short-form video. According to Whitcombe, short-form makes up roughly half of all time spent with media in general, and Reels alone is responsible for more than half of all time spent on Instagram.

He sorts Meta’s brand-focused tools into two related buckets: those that build memory and those that reinforce it.

Super Burst belongs in the “memory building” bucket, according to Whitcombe, alongside another tool that Meta announced on Thursday called First Impression Ads, still in early alpha testing, which gives brands a chance to buy the first ad someone sees when they open the Facebook app. (You’d be forgiven if Snap comes to mind, since it’s had a product with a similar name and the same idea since roughly 2020.)

And then there’s Aggregated View Time, a new video metric, also teased on Thursday and now in early testing, that measures short-form video by adding up the time someone spends with a brand over the course of a week rather than simply counting the views. That falls in the “reinforcing memory” bucket, Whitcombe said.

According to Meta’s internal research, five seconds of attention spread over a week can drive 32% more offline sales than one continuous five-second view.

“This is about consistency,” Whitcombe said, “being distinctive and repeated week after week so you stay top of mind long before anyone is shopping.”