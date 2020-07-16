McLaren Greater Lansing Embraces Local Advertising During The Pandemic

McLaren also works with Gannett to extract insights to make its advertising more effective.
McLaren Greater Lansing A/B tests to compare difference ad creatives and continuously monitors click-through rate to track campaign effectiveness.
The health care marketer also uses a tool that identifies trending question and search terms for its content, Toomey said.
“In the short time that we have been optimizing our content we have seen an overall increase in our average page views, unique visitors and average attention seconds,” she said.
The content outperforms USA Today benchmarks almost universally, particularly human-interest stories.
“The highest-viewed articles are those which highlight people detailing their journey,” Toomey said. “Ultimately, the more humanized the content, the better the performance.”
Working with LOCALiQ also gave McLaren Greater Lansing actionable insights. People searched for the term “coronavirus” more than “COVID,” for example, which helped the company better tailor its articles.
The pandemic has underscored the importance of local media in helping people understand how a global threat affects an individual community.
Gannett CRO Kevin Gentzel hopes that the strong results delivered for local brands using LOCALiQ’s suite of ad products, especially sponsored content, during a challenging time like a pandemic will unlock further growth for the local media company.
If the local media company can “help local business owners solve for complexity in marketing for the digital world,” not just provide access to local audiences, it can help them understand their local market and steer their business better than remote platforms can during an unprecedented time.