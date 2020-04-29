Facebook’s Q1 Ad Demand Was Way Down Due To COVID

Facebook is far from immune to the economic effects of the coronavirus.

Over the last three weeks of Q1 2020, Facebook experienced a significant reduction in demand for advertising correlated with a decline in ad prices, the company said Wednesday in its earnings release.

Small and medium-sized businesses make up a large portion of Facebook's ad revenue, and SMBs are in a world of pain right now.

Although advertising revenue for Q1 was up 17% YoY to $17.44 billion, Facebook is not providing specific revenue guidance for the second quarter or full year 2020 due to the uncertainty of its business outlook.

Facebook pointed to a sliver of light on the horizon, though. During the first three weeks of April, ad revenue was approximately flat year over year, reflecting weakness across all of Facebook’s geos but also a potential sign of coming stability. Flat is the new growth, right?

“Our business has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and, like all companies, we are facing a period of unprecedented uncertainty in our business outlook,” Facebook noted in a statement on its earnings. “We expect our business performance will be impacted by issues beyond our control, including the duration and efficacy of shelter-in-place orders, the effectiveness of economic stimuli around the world, and the fluctuations of currencies relative to the U.S. dollar.”

Still, engagement has hockey sticked during the crisis as people around the world shelter in place.

Facebook’s daily active users were 1.73 billion in March, an 11% year-over-year increase. Monthly actives were 2.6 billion up 10% YoY. DAUs for Facebook’s family of apps, which includes Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, increased 12% YoY to 2.36 billion, while MAUs for the family increased 11% to 2.99 billion.

Problem is, Facebook doesn’t monetize much of the engagement that takes place within its free messaging services, and that’s where it’s seeing the biggest boosts.

Stay tuned for more.