Why Amazon Fire TV Cleared Out Third-Party DSPs – And What That Means For Programmatic

“This agreement is an important indicator of where the industry is going, and will become just one of many, over time,” The Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green told employees at the time.

But the dream of an open programmatic Fire TV platform was short-lived. A few months later, dataxu was acquired by Roku. Amazon ejected the DSP from the Fire TV program, rather than empower its main OTT rival with advertising ID data.

A year after that, The Trade Desk was quietly phased out, and now only the Amazon DSP can buy Amazon’s Fire TV inventory.

Green was correct when he said that the Fire TV programmatic partner program was an indicator of where the market was going. But his prediction that an open programmatic Fire TV would entice other big tech platforms to open up proved a pipe dream.

The Fire TV partner program turned out, in the end, to be yet another example of the ruthless hoarding of ad tech and media into walled gardens.

Amazon needed outside DSPs to bring more bidders and fresh creative to Fire TV. But once Fire TV reached a critical mass of advertiser demand, Amazon would let no third parties benefit from its flywheel.

But that’s the juiciest inventory.

When a broadcaster serves ads to Fire TV viewers, those are generally linear ads bought and sold ahead of time, not biddable, real-time impressions that come with a deal ID, said Jeromy Rew, associate director of Wunderman Thompson’s commerce media group.

Removing dataxu made clear competitive sense, said Prerna Talreja, biddable media co-lead for the agency Crossmedia. But dropping the independent DSP The Trade Desk marked the end of Amazon’s programmatic collaboration.

“It suggests Amazon is confident at this point that enough buyers will go directly with them,” Talreja said.

And Fire TV’s ad business doesn’t appear to be suffering from the loss of third-party bidders.

“Fire TV is Amazon’s baby for video,” Rew said, in part because the video streaming platform is growing incredibly fast, beating out the competition.

In programmatic, market dynamics should reward openness: More bidders mean higher rates and creative diversity (i.e. avoiding the frequency capping issue that plagues CTV), so it makes sense for Amazon, YouTube or any major CTV inventory source to embrace third-party DSPs.

But walled garden platforms have market dynamics of their own.

Fire TV vs. Roku