Home Online Advertising The CMA Objects To Google’s Ad Tech Practices Ahead Of DOJ Antitrust Trial
google

The CMA Objects To Google’s Ad Tech Practices Ahead Of DOJ Antitrust Trial

By

SHARE:
Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)

More than one antitrust regulator is circling around Google.

On Friday, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) published a statement of objection to Google’s ad tech practices, accusing Google of abusing its “dominant positions through the operation of both its publisher ad server and buying tools to restrict competition in the UK.”

The CMA’s complaint calls out three parts of Google’s ad tech stack where Google acts as an intermediary: its ad exchange (AdX), its ad server (formerly DoubleClick for Publishers) and Google Ads and DV360.

“Google disadvantages competitors and prevents them competing on a level playing field to provide publishers and advertisers with a better, more competitive service,” according to the CMA’s statement about its objection.

The CMA joins both the European Commission and the US Department of Justice on the list of antitrust regulators with Google in the antitrust crosshairs.

The DOJ’s antitrust trial against Google begins on Monday in Alexandria, Virginia, focusing on allegations that Google holds an illegal monopoly over the digital advertising marketplace. The CMA’s investigation highlighted similar themes.

Google unsurprisingly objects to the CMA’s objection.

“Google remains committed to creating value for our publisher and advertiser partners in this highly competitive sector,” Dan Taylor, Google’s VP of global ads, said in a statement shared with AdExchanger. “The core of this case rests on flawed interpretations of the ad tech sector. We disagree with the CMA’s view and we will respond accordingly.”

Google vs. competition watchdogs

But multiple regulators around the world take issue with the way Google appears to manipulate ad auctions to preference its own services.

The CMA started its investigation into Google’s allegedly anticompetitive practices in 2022. Its statement of objection on Friday to Google’s ad practices is the next milestone in the active investigation.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

What’s The Endgame For Gaming Ads?; Panning Gold From Sludge

In its objection, the CMA claims Google allegedly “has abused its dominant positions through the operation of both its buying tools and publisher ad server to advantage AdX’s market position and protect [it] from competition from other exchanges.”

For example, the CMA points to Google allegedly giving its own buyers preferential access to AdX and manipulating bids to have higher value within AdX’s auction than when submitted to rival exchanges.

According to the CMA, this conduct has also obstructed other ad servers from competing with DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP). AdX bids first in online ad auctions run by DFP, which means some rivals don’t get the chance to submit a bid at all.

Next week’s DOJ trial will cover related territory.

The DOJ has accused Google of obstructing rival ad exchanges from getting the scale they’d need to compete for demand. Also according to the DOJ, Google has maintained a monopoly over the ad server market by using the product formerly known as DFP to advantage other parts of its ad tech stack, such as AdX.

The DOJ’s investigation, for example, surfaced evidence of efforts to neutralize header bidding, a mechanism to ensure buyers can compete for ad inventory simultaneously rather than sequentially.

As for the CMA’s findings, Google will have a chance to respond before the CMA finalizes its decision.

Related Stories

Must Read

Comic: What Else? (Google, Jedi Blue, Project Bernanke)
Google antitrust

Project Cheat Sheet: A Rundown On All Of Google’s Secret Internal Projects, As Revealed By The DOJ

What do Hercule Poirot, Ben Bernanke, Star Wars and C.S. Lewis have in common? If you’re an ad tech nerd, you’ll know the answer immediately.

shopping cart
Commerce Media

The Wonderful Brand Discusses Testing OOH And Online Snack Competition

Wonderful hadn’t done an out-of-home (OOH) marketing push in more than 15 years. That is, until a week ago, when it began a campaign across six major markets to promote its new no-shell pistachio packs.

Google filed a motion to exclude the testimony of any government witnesses who aren’t economists or antitrust experts during the upcoming ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.
Google antitrust trial

Google Is Fighting To Keep Ad Tech Execs Off the Stand In Its Upcoming Antitrust Trial

Google doesn’t want AppNexus founder Brian O’Kelley – you know, the godfather of programmatic – to testify during its ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
ad fraud

How HUMAN Uncovered A Scam Serving 2.5 Billion Ads Per Day To Piracy Sites

Publishers trafficking in pirated movies, TV shows and games sold programmatic ads alongside this stolen content, while using domain cloaking to obscure the “cashout sites” where the ads actually ran.

In 2019, Google moved to a first-price auction and also ceded its last look advantage in AdX, in part because it had to. Most exchanges had already moved to first price.
Google antitrust trial

Thanks To The DOJ, We Now Know What Google Really Thought About Header Bidding

Starting last week and into this week, hundreds of court-filed documents have been unsealed in the lead-up to the Google ad tech antitrust trial – and it’s a bonanza.

CTV Roundup

Will Alternative TV Currencies Ever Be More Than A Nielsen Add-On?

Ever since Nielsen was dinged for undercounting TV viewers during the pandemic, its competitors have been fighting to convince buyers and sellers alike to adopt them as alternatives. And yet, some industry insiders argue that alt currencies weren’t ever meant to supplant Nielsen.

Popular

  1. Agencies

    How Omnicom’s AI Virtual Assistant Does The Campaign Grunt Work For Planters

    Artificial intelligence is often incorrectly touted as a one-size-fits-all solution to any problem. But Omnicom’s new generative AI virtual assistant, Omni Assist, is narrowing AI’s focus to solve for specific agency challenges.

  2. Mobile

    AppsFlyer And Unity Integrate With The Android Privacy Sandbox To Avoid Another ATT-Style Disaster

    AppsFlyer announced its integration with the Attribution Reporting API in the Android Privacy Sandbox and released a related dashboard for campaign optimization.

  3. Lucas Long, Head of Global Privacy Strategy, InfoTrust
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Ethical AI: Protecting Data Privacy And User Consent In The Age of Innovation

    As AI eases one process, it creates new concerns around data privacy. And with more regulations like California’s AI safety bill surely coming soon, marketers need to stay on top of their ethics game.

  4. Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
    Comic

    Comic: Court Is In Session

    Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … 

  5. shopping cart
    Commerce Media

    The Wonderful Brand Discusses Testing OOH And Online Snack Competition

    Wonderful hadn’t done an out-of-home (OOH) marketing push in more than 15 years. That is, until a week ago, when it began a campaign across six major markets to promote its new no-shell pistachio packs.