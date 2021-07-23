Taboola Targets Ecommerce And Affiliate With $800M Deal For Connexity

Plus, the two companies can cross-sell and upsell into each other, Singolda said.
Taboola plans to get publishers to adopt Connexity by saying it will work hand in hand on a commerce content strategy and plan for revenue diversification.
“I believe every digital publisher is going to have a commerce section of the site,” Singolda said. Adding Connexity will put Taboola into publishers’ nascent commerce sections, embedding its tech just like Taboola has been embedded in web content pages.
Taboola and Connexity also need to consolidate because walled gardens control more and more of web monetization, and there’s less data available to third-party tech companies outside of those walled gardens.
Last year, Connexity shut down its web analytics business Hitwise, because it could no longer procure cross-site tracking data. Also last year, Amazon removed third-party affiliate vendors from its commission program, so Skimlinks, the affiliate network Connexity acquired, no longer gets a cut of traffic it sends to Amazon (which is to say, it now no longer sends traffic to Amazon).
“Amazon has millions of merchants, but the merchants have mainly Amazon,” Singolda said.
If walled gardens are raising their bridges, it’s up to ad tech and independent ecommerce companies who operate across the open web to build a stronger, consolidated network that spans users, publishers and merchants in order to compete.
“Practically every brand will continue to have a storefront with Amazon,” he said. “We need to bring those ecommerce capabilities to the open web.”
Enjoying this content?
Sign up to be an AdExchanger Member today and get unlimited access to articles like this, plus proprietary data and research, conference discounts, on-demand access to event content, and more!