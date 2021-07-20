Advertiser Perceptions Cookieless Future Report Captures A “Snapshot” Of Industry Evolution

Fifty-eight percent of advertisers are growing their first-party data collection capabilities, and 85% are auditing their ad tech and marketing partners to address the issue, according to the data. Preparing for a cookieless future can mean actively testing new identity solutions or simply having strategic conversations internally and informing executive teams, Fisher said.
Publishers are further along in the post-third-party cookie transition, Fisher said. It’s no surprise, considering publishers are on “the front lines” in this evolution, she said. Brands must reconsider marketing budgets, but for publishers it’s their lifeblood revenue at stake.
The main concern now is maintaining the sense of urgency when there no longer is the urgent deadline at the end of this year, Fisher said.
“What we heard from everyone was, ‘We’re full-steam ahead,’” she said. “But it does seem like it will be tough to keep the momentum going.”
Publishers are likely to keep the ball rolling with continued investments in first-party data targeting and measurement products, she said. Seventy-one percent of publishers are investing in first-party collection and a third are investing in Privacy Sandbox proposals during the next six months, according to the Advertiser Perceptions data.
With an additional couple of years, they will have more time to authenticate their audience based on email addresses. Then, publishers can build targeting features using that data, such as improved contextual offerings or cohort-based packages, she said.
On the advertiser side, only one in 10 advertisers surveyed said they have a mature first-party data strategy, Fisher said. Advertisers that have audited their ad tech vendors and measurement practices for third-party cookie deprecation are significantly more likely to already be testing new targeting solutions.
That means that if advertisers continue to review their ad tech stack and programmatic practices, the demand for new targeting strategies should materialize, she said. “It will be interesting to see in Q4 [when Advertiser Perceptions re-fields this identity data survey] whether people have backed off preparedness efforts or testing new measurement alternatives.”