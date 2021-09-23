Oracle’s Moat Launches Outcomes API For CPG Sales, With StackAdapt As Initial DSP Partner

The big retailer media platforms – think Walmart Connect, Target Roundel and Kroger Precision Marketing – often have mandatory minimums or search rates that disqualify smaller or regional brands. But there are many brands that aren’t carried in each major chain that still want data-driven digital advertising.
And there’s a lot of potential there. Sales-based attribution is more than just a nice cherry on top of a campaign, Weber said. Once brands attribute conversions and can see how digital media leads to sales – as opposed to mere click-throughs – they invest more in ecommerce and digital media.
“When they see the outcomes data tied to campaigns, the brands start to explore and think harder about the next steps, such as shoppable landing pages, that are part of a broader shift in strategy,” she said.
