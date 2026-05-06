The Direct Supply Myth: Why CTV Inventory Looks Better Coming From A Streamer Than Directly From A Publisher

The CTV ecosystem has spent the last two years insisting that the antidote to complexity is “direct supply.” Buyers are told that if they transact closer to the source, they will regain transparency, control and efficiency. Publishers are told that eliminating hops will restore the value of their environments.

Most CTV impressions flow through distribution agreements that give OEMs and streamers the controlling position in the transaction; they set the terms because they “own” the distribution. These contracts govern which party owns the ad decisioning, which signals travel downstream, how pods are split and what enforcement policies apply. They also determine which entity can package and monetize the inventory in a way that reflects its full commercial value.

There is a clear set of capabilities that OEMs and streamers can offer advertisers that the original content owner cannot. Those differences shape the market far more than optimizations in routing or fee compression.

Viewed through that lens, the difference between publishers selling their share of inventory and a distributor’s sale of the publisher’s inventory has little to do with path and everything to do with optics – the view of the supply from the buy side, not from the supply side.

Here are the most material gaps that the buy side experiences between supply sent from the publisher and supply sent from the OEM and/or streamer:

Competitive exclusion

Competitive exclusion remains a core expectation in premium video. Buyers still want protection around category peers. Publishers still position their inventory as capable of supporting sponsorship constructs and exclusivity layers.

Once inventory is split, those promises become conditional. The distributor controls a portion of impressions and can accept demand that the publisher would normally block. The publisher can enforce competitive rules on their share, but has no authority over the partner’s pods. The result is asymmetric enforcement. To the viewer, it is a seamless experience. To the advertiser, it is a fragmented one. And neither distributor nor publisher can guarantee full coverage.

Brand safety

Brand safety in CTV is about operational thresholds: violence filters, imagery policies, category controls and escalation paths for problematic creative. Publishers invest heavily in these controls because they bear the reputational risk when something slips through.

Distributors apply their own standards, driven by their policy frameworks and revenue models. If the OEM or streamer owns the ad decisioning for its share of inventory, its thresholds govern what fills those impressions. Publishers end up responsible for ads they did not review and cannot prevent.

Signal asymmetry between publisher and distributor

One of the original promises of CTV was that buyers could transact with show-level or, at minimum, genre-level certainty. Yet that promise has always been far more achievable in direct publisher sales than in transactions executed through reseller or aggregated frameworks. The reason is not a lack of data at the content level, but an asymmetry in which entities are permitted to expose it.

That asymmetry is created upstream, inside distribution agreements. In many CTV supply paths, content signals are suppressed, transformed or stripped by distributors under commercial and technical distribution agreements before they reach the bidstream. Title-level metadata does not often pass through intact, if at all. Publishers, meanwhile, are constrained from offering deterministic packaging because they are contractually unable to expose signals about their own inventory.

OEMs and streamers can see the show, the episode, the viewing behavior and the device graph and can use that vantage point to build audience and performance products based on behavioral patterns across their broader footprint.

This imbalance in signal ownership is the most divisive structural feature of the CTV market. The entity that controls the audience graph, device layering, the ad decisioning and the content metadata determines what the market can recognize and transact on. In most cases, that entity is not the publisher.

The re-enrichment tax

A secondary layer of vendors has emerged to compensate for this asymmetry. These companies offer tools that infer or reconstruct content-level context using EPG data, licensed metadata or AI-based pattern recognition. Their products can restore a partial view of the environment for buyers and publishers, helping approximate what was removed upstream. At the same time, they introduce additional cost, complexity and dependency. Publishers are effectively paying a re-enrichment tax to reassemble signals that already existed but were contractually withheld.

This is the predictable outcome of an ecosystem in which distributors retain operative control over data and publishers must rely on intermediaries to regain visibility into their own supply. Enrichment can improve transparency at the margins, but it does not resolve the underlying imbalance in control.

These structural gaps will increasingly define the divergence between what buyers believe they are purchasing and what the supply chain can actually enforce. The real inflection points will occur inside the commercial terms that govern ad pods, decisioning rights and data access.

Until publishers secure stronger rights around signal portability, brand-safety enforcement and competitive controls, the entities that aggregate the content will continue to hold the advantage in monetizing it.

“On TV & Video” is a column exploring opportunities and challenges in advanced TV and video.

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