Google's Q4 Ad Rev Soars As Advertisers Return

When we last checked in with Google for its quarterly earnings in Q3, it was printing money. And in Q4, it printed some more – because advertisers are coming back. Read the release.

Google's 2020 Q4 revenues hit $56.9 billion led by YouTube and its search business. That figure is up 23% YoY from $46.1 billion.

In total, Google’s Q4 advertising business generated $46.2 billion, up 22% YoY from $37.9 billion.

Search generated $31.9 billion in Q4 2020, up 17% YoY from $27.2 billion and YouTube brought in $6.9 billion, up 47% YoY from $4.7 billion. Fourth quarter 2020 revenue from ads served on properties owned by Google Network members generated $7.4 billion, up 23% YoY from $6 billion.

For the full 2020 fiscal year, Google Services (most of which is advertising) generated $168.6 billion, up 11% YoY from $151.8 billion.

And total Google revenue for its fiscal 2020 was $182.5 billion, up 13% YoY from $161.9 billion.

Story developing.