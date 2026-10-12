When Data Providers Get Acquired, Neutrality Has To Be Proven, Not Promised

Infillion’s acquisition of Foursquare is the latest sign that the ad tech market is reorganizing around companies that can combine data, media execution and measurement within a single platform.

The strategic rationale is clear: Foursquare brings a substantial location intelligence business, while Infillion already owns MediaMath and has expanded its data capabilities through Gimbal and Catalina.

Connecting those assets can help Infillion offer advertisers a more complete view of audiences, purchases and visits to physical locations. At the same time, Foursquare will reportedly continue operating as an independent brand and selling its data to customers that use competing advertising platforms.

That commitment points to a larger question as ad industry consolidation accelerates: How should we think about neutrality when a widely used data or measurement provider becomes part of a company that also sells media technology?

Independence requires more than continued availability

The immediate question after an acquisition is usually whether existing products will remain available. Customers want to know whether they can continue accessing the same audiences or measurement services through their preferred demand-side platform.

But buyers also need to understand the commercial and technical conditions surrounding that access.

Will integrations with competing platforms receive the same level of investment and support? Will products be introduced simultaneously across channels, or will the parent company’s platform receive earlier or deeper access? Could pricing, service levels or product development priorities eventually favor customers using the broader platform? None of those outcomes should be assumed.

Neutrality needs a more practical definition. A provider can retain its name and external integrations while its position within the market changes significantly. For advertisers and technology partners, meaningful neutrality depends on equitable commercial terms and a clear commitment to interoperability.

Know where your data goes

Data access creates another layer of concern. Audience and measurement providers naturally receive information about how their products are being used. Depending on the relationship, that information may include campaign volumes, platform activity, customer demand or performance patterns.

When the provider is independent, that information supports product delivery and reporting. When the provider is owned by a company operating a media-buying platform, customers and partners need clarity about where the information goes and who can use it.

A DSP may want assurance that its use of an audience or measurement product will not provide a rival buying platform with visibility into its commercial activity.

Advertisers might also wonder whether measurement insights from campaigns executed elsewhere could inform the products or strategy of the buying platform and how that might impact their media costs.

Publicis’ agreement to acquire LiveRamp prompted a similar industry discussion because LiveRamp serves as widely used infrastructure across brands, publishers and technology companies. The value of such businesses often comes partly from their ability to work across the market. Once they become part of a larger organization, customers must reconsider the dependencies they have built around them.

That does not make consolidation inherently harmful. Integrated ownership can support faster product development and reduce the friction involved in connecting data, activation and measurement.

The trade-off is that a data source may gradually become more closely tied to one activation platform. A measurement provider may become commercially aligned with the media it evaluates. An integration that appears stable today may become less central to the owner’s strategy over time.

Advertisers should treat those possibilities as part of routine vendor planning. They should understand what would happen if access terms changed, determine how portable their data and workflows are and maintain relationships with alternative providers. Independence has value because it preserves choice.

Infrastructure value does not require measurement scarcity

The financial terms of the Foursquare acquisition were not disclosed, but the deal reinforces the strategic value of location data, audience intelligence and real-world measurement. Those capabilities can help connect media exposure to consumer behavior, making them valuable components of a modern advertising platform.

Yet the value of the underlying infrastructure should not automatically dictate that every measurement function built on it carries a premium price. Basic outcome reporting is becoming part of campaign execution, and advertisers don’t want to pay a measurement surcharge for conversion tracking. As location technology becomes more established, the industry should ask whether foundational foot traffic attribution ought to follow the same path.

There will always be room for paid analytics that answer more sophisticated questions. Incrementality testing and strategic analysis require additional technology and expertise.

But basic visibility into whether consumers visited a location after seeing an ad serves a different purpose. Making that information broadly accessible can help advertisers optimize campaigns while creating demand for deeper forms of analysis.

Neutrality must be demonstrated

Consolidation will continue because advertisers want technology that connects data, activation and outcomes more efficiently. Independent providers will continue to matter because the market also needs interoperability, choice and confidence that commercial interests are clearly separated.

As those models converge, neutrality must be demonstrated through transparent information boundaries and equal treatment of customers across platforms.

Every acquisition gives the industry another reason to examine those commitments. The question is less whether a newly combined company deserves trust than whether customers have enough clarity to make informed decisions about where they place it.

“Data-Driven Thinking” is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas on the digital revolution in media.

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