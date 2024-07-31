Home Daily News Roundup A Black Box, But Show Me What’s Inside; A Scrape You Can’t Bandage
A Black Box, But Show Me What’s Inside; A Scrape You Can’t Bandage

By AdExchanger

Comic: Black Boxes

Performance Minimum

Google just made a couple of small – but important – transparency-related concessions on Performance Max.

One compromise is that third-party brand safety tech will now be available for YouTube placements.

Advertisers still won’t be able to see exactly where their ads served – or even what they looked like. Buyers have to trust YouTube and the vendor’s assurance that the ads met brand suitability standards.

But placement reporting could serve as a general barometer for how much a campaign has been served on YouTube. (PMax funnels all Google inventory – Search, Maps, Discover, YouTube, Gmail, etc. – into one bucket, which makes it hard to know what’s running where.)

The second PMax update is for “asset-level conversion reporting.” Sounds boring, but it’s a potential biggie.

PMax advertisers don’t upload finished ads with complete copy and fleshed-out creative. Instead, Google gets a brand’s product catalog, creative library, previous copy and product page text, search keyword lists and more – then assembles the ads itself. 

Each individual creative element that can be tweaked by the AI is considered an asset.  

Problem is, PMax advertisers have had no way of knowing which assets performed best.

Did a quick YouTube clip outperform longer ads? Did a certain call to action convert and not another? What word combinations led to conversions? 

These are some of the questions PMax buyers may start being able to answer.

Heartless Bots

Publishers are blocking site crawlers operated by LLMs and AI models, including OpenAI, Google and Anthropic.

One way to avoid getting blocked would be to, you know, pay publishers to license their data. 

But Anthropic took a different approach, which was to simply change the name of its crawler bot and continue as normal, 404 Media reports.

“ANTHROPIC-AI” and “CLAUDE-WEB” were its initial trackers. But now there’s “CLAUDEBOT” surreptitiously scraping sites. Meanwhile, Perplexity, another AI chatbot startup, was spotted doing the same. 

The impact of scraping is not trivial, especially for some small or independent publishers. For example, Anthropic’s CLAUDEBOT hit home repair guide site iFixit (a particularly fruitful resource for an LLM) more than one million times in one day. Another publisher called Read the Docs said bots accessing its site led to $5,000 in bandwidth charges.

Verification services can effectively block ads to bot traffic. But publishers pay server fees to host bots – even when bots are unabashedly stealing their intellectual property.

Considering OpenAI’s NYT plagiarism suit and the blow-up involving Scarlett Johansson – who rejected an offer to be the voice of OpenAI’s chatbot, only to have her voice used anyway – startup LLMs are failing all over the place on basic business ethics. 

RAG Time

Speaking of LLMs, news publishers are negotiating more favorable deals for specialized gen AI use cases, Axios reports.

Typically, LLMs can indiscriminately scrape the entire web for training data. But to provide accurate responses to queries about current events, generative AI needs smaller pools of data vetted by news publishers in real time. AI can only access such data through a process called Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG).

In practice, RAG integrations are more explicit about where they’re sourcing their information from. For example, OpenAI’s SearchGPT has RAG deals with The Atlantic and News Corp, and its responses to queries that cite these sources include a sidebar with links. These publishers also control how their content appears in results.

Publishers still rely on ad revenue from referral traffic to cash in on RAG integrations (other than the annual licensing fee). But OpenAI and smaller firms like TollBit are also rolling out marketplaces where publishers can create specialized gen AI tools and receive a cut of revenue for their use.

Whether these new gen AI applications can replace the ad revenue publishers earned from traditional search referrals, however, remains to be seen.

But Wait, There’s More!

Bad news for Google’s Olympics ad: Turns out, nobody likes the idea of using AI to help a child write fan letters [CNN]. But, wait, was it actually good? [Business Insider]

Should Amazon be responsible for everything it sells and ships? A US agency will soon decide. [WSJ]

Ad tech bosses balance frustration and focus after Google’s latest shift on third-party cookies. [Digiday]

Days after IAC Chair Barry Diller called FTC Chair Lina Khan a “dope” who should be replaced, reports indicate the agency is in the midst of conducting multiple ongoing investigations into IAC’s subsidiaries. [CNN]

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is looking into Google’s partnership with Anthropic. [AP]

Cookie caption contest (we've got until 2024, folks)
Privacy Sandbox

Vendors Like RTB House And Raptive Bought Into The Privacy Sandbox. Do They Feel Burned?

For some, Chrome’s news that it’s keeping third-party cookies was a moment of vindication. But was it a cruel blow to partners that tested the Privacy Sandbox in good faith?

Comic: Surveillance Advertising
Commerce Media

The FTC Orders Companies To Disclose Info On “Surveillance Pricing”

The FTC is ordering data from eight companies, which Commissioner Lina Khan describes as part of a “shadowy ecosystem of pricing middlemen,” in pursuit of visibility into “surveillance pricing.”

Privacy Theater
alphabet

Alphabet Earnings Earn A Shrug From Investors, But Nobody Else Can Keep Up

Alphabet is so big that, even when it’s growing slowly – YouTube, for example, disappointed with a lower-than-expected growth rate – it’s still outpacing competitors.

Comic: What's your pick?
Chrome third-party cookies

Google Says It Won't Deprecate Cookies In Chrome After All (?!)

You read that headline right: Google is seriously considering scrapping its plans to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome. Instead, it’s proposing some kind of TBD opt-out tool for third-party cookies.

Comic: An ID Bridge Too Far?
Online Advertising

Programmatic Companies Wrestle With ID Bridging And What Counts As Fraud

In January, the Chrome browser removed third-party cookies for 1% of users, to facilitate testing of the Privacy Sandbox –  and a new controversy was born.

Commerce Media

It’s Open Season On SaaS As Brands Confront Their Own Subscription Fatigue

For CFOs and CEOs, we’ve entered a kind of open hunting season on martech SaaS.

  Comic: "They don't taste as good as they used to."
    Online Advertising

    Google Says It’s Still Figuring Out How A Cookie Opt-In Model Will Work

    Google is still figuring out what a cookie opt-in or opt-out model would look like — and how it would affect development and adoption for the Chrome Privacy Sandbox.

  2. CTV

    Former SpotX CEO Mike Shehan Returns To Ad Tech As Telly’s First CRO

    Investor, industry veteran and former SpotX CEO Mike Shehan returns from the ad tech sidelines to join the C-suite at Telly, a startup that gives away free TVs in exchange for viewer data.

  Amanda Martin, CRO at Mediavine
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    The Cookie Conundrum Proves Google Couldn’t Collaborate In The Sandbox

    By reversing its position on third-party cookie deprecation, Google’s is acknowledging its inability to effectively execute its plans for the Privacy Sandbox. It’s time Google commits to competing with the rest of the industry rather than dictating terms. 

  4. Daily News Roundup

    Winning Big By Going Small; Platforms Try Outsourcing Ad Sales To Pubs

    MiQ is acquiring PathLabs, a platform for independent agencies. Plus, Pinterest and LinkedIn are trying to get included in more media plans.

