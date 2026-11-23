Downtime, Upmoney

Mobile games compete with social media and streaming for attention in the cutthroat worlds of viral feeds and app marketplaces.

But wouldn’t it make more sense for these apps to compete for users’ downtime? That’s the case made by Felix Braberg, a mobile ad and monetization consultant, in a blog post.

People using apps like DoorDash and Uber, for instance, “have nothing to do while they wait,” as Braberg puts it. Meanwhile, both DoorDash and Uber have billion-dollar annual ad businesses, but they’re not rushing to build their own gaming or streaming offerings. So they’re natural fits for app advertisers looking to help users pass the time.

AppLovin’s strength in mobile gaming is not so dissimilar. But AppLovin has a nascent consumer advertising segment now, and a few of its early advertisers have noted the power of reaching people while they’re playing games on the toilet. It doesn’t get more “downtime” than that.

Gaming can fit neatly into the downtime vacuum that right now is awkwardly filled by ads or nothing. But successfully advertising a mobile game traditionally required a user to download the game and leave the app where they saw it advertised.

Now, though, startups such as PlaysOut are integrating mobile games directly into other apps and monetizing those experiences with rewarded video. It’s a way for nongaming apps to capitalize on the downtime that benefits gaming.

Which leads Braberg to predict that the next wave of mobile growth “will come from apps that were never game companies.”

The Terms They Are A-Changin’

Scarcely a week after launching ChatGPT’s new Business Hub, designed to let businesses see how they’re performing in ChatGPT, OpenAI has revised the Hub’s terms of service, Digiday reports.

The revisions came soon after Digiday reached out to OpenAI, citing legal concerns brought forward by lawyers on behalf of publishers.

The initial terms would have prevented businesses from taking legal action and pursuing copyright claims against OpenAI in certain situations, data privacy lawyer Alan Chapell tells Digiday. The terms also previously required businesses to resolve disputes with OpenAI outside of court, through arbitration, and to waive their right to participate in class action lawsuits.

Some of those legal restrictions have been removed in the revised terms of service. However, the revised terms also introduced more restrictions, such as requiring companies to waive their right to seek a court order preventing OpenAI from using certain customer data.

But, while OpenAI is still imposing some legal restrictions on companies that use its Business Hub, “they don’t leave a customer completely without recourse,” an IP and tech lawyer who requested anonymity tells Digiday. “A customer could still, even if not entirely practical, sue for monetary damages.”

Spoons-Fed

The Italian conglomerate Bending Spoons has been amassing a collection of consumer- and business-facing software vendors that kind of resembles the Island of Misfit Toys. It added another dud (or stud?) to its stable last week.

Bending Spoons will acquire Mailchimp from Intuit for about $3.7 billion, less than a third of what Intuit paid a decade ago, Reuters reports.

Bending Spoons also recently added the online whiteboard Miro and location-based pet-tracking service Tractive, plus once-promising internet companies Brightcove, Evernote, Meetup, Vimeo and AOL. Its business model is akin to private equity, in that it acquires struggling companies and drastically reduces headcount while raising prices or removing free tiers. Interestingly, advertising is an ancillary part of its model.

To be clear, AOL and Vimeo haven’t quit on ad revenue. But Bending Spoons is focused on subscription revenue growth and consolidated cost savings, rather than building an identity spine for advertising and data sales.

But Bending Spoons still must demonstrate that it can turn flatlined businesses (Mailchimp declined year over year, for instance) into earners. Which is a bit like trying to bend a spoon using only your mind.

Great news on the turnaround front: Bending Spoons reported 125% revenue growth last week.

But there’s some not-so-great news, too: Its organic growth was an anemic 3%. So growth is coming from net-new businesses, with these acquisitions contributing some $4 billion in debt.

But Wait! There’s More!

Apple is developing its own autonomous AI agents. [Bloomberg]

Will Anthropic eventually launch an ads business? [Digiday]

The Nasdaq enters its third correction of 2026 amid a painful tech investor slide. [NYT]

A year in review of agency pitches. [Ad Age]