Count Us Out

Different advertisers have different brand safety thresholds, but there are some topics that no one wants to be associated with. First and foremost: child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

That risk is now playing out in Spain, where several advertisers paused their TikTok ads this week.

Last week, Spanish news outlets reported that multiple advertisers – including Banco Santander and energy company Moeve – had suspended their TikTok campaigns after ads from major Spanish brands had appeared alongside CSAM on the platform.

Videos that either included CSAM or featured websites that sell CSAM ran before or after ads from 21 brands, Digiday reports, including Banco Santander, Samsung, Ralph Lauren and Pringles.

TikTok has avoided taking direct responsibility in its recent statements, assuring advertisers and agencies in a note that it is “deeply committed” to ensuring that TikTok is a safe platform for teens and that it has a task force addressing the issue.

“We condemn child sexual abuse and exploitation,” a spokesperson tells Digiday (uh, duh), adding that it’s “categorically prohibited” on the platform.

But, so far, these statements have done little to convince advertisers to return.

“Until we know what’s happening, it’s better to pause,” Laura Camazón, head of digital and innovation at Mediaplus Equmedia tells Digiday. So far, three of the agency’s clients have paused their TikTok activity.

Break The Bank

In a week of mass technology service outages across America, Chase wants you to know that its regular service has not been disrupted.

However, one or more of Chase’s third-party tech vendors was the victim of a cyberattack. “We believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses,” the bank wrote in a statement on Thursday.

And it’s not just Chase.

Mastercard and Visa were also tagged by a ransomware hacker org that leaked customer data. Credit card numbers were not compromised, but the data included some customer details. A Mastercard spokesperson described the leak as only touching a “limited amount of information from a subset of cardholders enrolled in a specific benefit program,” The Wall Street Journal reports.

How alarmingly vague.

The disclosures leave many key questions unanswered. None of the companies has named the vendors involved or specified whose data was exposed and what it included. For example, did the leaked data belong to cardholders who consented to having their data used for marketing and analytics? That would be an interesting wrinkle.

Chase was a little more specific about next steps, though, at least.

“Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring,” it said in its response.

And … We’re Live

On Thursday, Anthropic IPO’d at a cool $2 trillion, making it the first of the leading AI companies to go public.

Its share price opened at $111.50, then dropped to roughly $100 within its first hour on the market.

The timing is striking. Anthropic’s public launch comes just a week after ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stepped down from his role at the company, following a leaked affair with a woman rumored to be a Chinese spy.

Huang’s departure left a gaping hole in AI funding. The industry may miss him for other reasons, too, but the bigger concern is capital.

“Nvidia is carrying almost every AI-native startup from application to neocloud,” Shamillah Bankiya, a partner at Dawn Capital, tells TechCrunch. Colette Kress, Huang’s temporary replacement as Nvidia’s CEO, is expected to be “much more conservative,” another investor adds.

Still, Anthropic’s blockbuster IPO goes to show that the AI bubble isn’t at risk of popping quite yet.

But it certainly “contrasts with an anxious moment for investors,” The New York Times writes, amid growing concerns over AI regulation and public backlash against the technology.

But Wait! There’s More!

Influencers claim creators can earn up to $5,000 by clipping Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay videos that hit a million views. In reality, YouTube Shorts typically pays just $30 to $100 per million views. [Benzinga]

Also on the influencer front, Instagram creators are skeptical of the platform’s new affiliate program. [The Verge]

Clinicians can now send prescriptions to patients via ChatGPT. [Adweek]

Why JCPenney, Nautica, Brooks Brothers and Aéropostale are betting on loyalty programs to keep shoppers – not AI agents – at the center of their customer relationships. [Next in Media]

You’re Hired

Claritas appoints Prem Jacob as its product and technology chief. [Adweek]

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