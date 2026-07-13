How PayPal Ads Proves Retail Media ROI With Cross-Merchant Data | Cannes 2026

Every retail media network claims its data is different. PayPal Ads actually has a structural reason to back that up. AdExchanger Editorial Director Sarah Sluis sat down with Mark Grether, SVP and GM of PayPal Ads, to talk about what it means to sit horizontally across 25 billion transactions, 400 million accounts, and 30 million merchants — instead of the single-merchant view most retail media networks are built on. Grether breaks down how that cross-merchant data answers the two questions CFOs are actually asking right now, what Adorama and Best Buy saw when they put it to work, and the four ingredients he believes will determine who wins the next phase of retail media.

Watch now.