\Walmart Connect and Magnite on the Convergence of Retail Media, CTV, and Programmatic | Cannes 2026

Retail media and CTV have been on a collision course for years. Walmart Connect and Magnite are making that convergence real. AdExchanger Editorial Director Sara Sluis sits down with Mike Laband, Group SVP of Revenue at Magnite, and Khurrum Malik, VP, Business and Product Marketing at Walmart Connect, to talk about what it looks like when 150 million customers, 4,600 stores, and premium programmatic inventory come together in one ecosystem. The through-line: eliminating short-term solutions, Magnite is focused on creating durable growth. Not just brand storytelling, not just performance — both, unified in CTV, measured all the way to offline sales. This is what omni-channel actually looks like when it works.

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