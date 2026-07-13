55% Net New Audience: How Horizon Media and Intent IQ Are Turning Signal Loss Into Incremental Growth

Incremental growth is what every marketer says they want. Proving it is another story. At Cannes 2026, AdExchanger Editorial Director Sarah Sluis sat down with Fabrice Beer-Gabel, SVP of Strategy and Partnerships at Intent IQ, and John Koenigsberg, EVP and Head of Platforms at Horizon Media, to talk about what happens when audience amplification actually works. The numbers from their joint pilot tell the story: 55% net new users reached from existing audiences, with 45% of those converting to purchases — all without overhauling a single system. The conversation goes deeper too, covering why the deterministic vs. probabilistic debate is the wrong frame, why AI makes accurate identity infrastructure more critical than ever, and what any brand sitting on first-party data should be doing right now.
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