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From Signal Loss to Growth Engine: Intent IQ’s Fabrice Beer-Gabel on Unlocking Identity-Less Environments

By AdExchanger Content Studio

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Signal loss used to be something the industry managed around. Now, with AI in the mix, it’s becoming something you can actually monetize. AdExchanger Editorial Director Sarah Sluis sits down with Fabrice Beer-Gabel, SVP of Strategy and Partnerships at Intent IQ, to unpack how publishers and advertisers are flipping the script on identity-less environments — and why the opportunity is bigger than most realize. Publishers growing ID-less revenue by 50 to 70 percent. Advertisers extending reach across 150 million iOS devices without ripping out existing systems. This isn’t a Band-Aid on signal loss. It’s a different conversation entirely. Watch now.

Turning Signal Loss Into a Growth Opportunity | Intent IQ's Fabrice Beer-Gabel | Cannes 2026

 

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